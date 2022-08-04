SC STATE FOOTBALL: 2 Bulldogs on All-American team

South Carolina State continues to garner preseason honors as defensive lineman Jeblonski Green and receiver Shaquan Davis were both named to the HBCU preseason All-America team Thursday.

Boxtorow has administered the HBCU All-America teams since 2007 and the voters are comprised of media members from around the country.

Green led the MEAC with 19.5 tackles for loss last season despite missing four games. He finished with 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks and was named Preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year at the recent media day.

The redshirt junior was named FCS second-team All-American and is one of nine HBCU prospects being scouted for the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Davis finished last season with 43 catches and led the Bulldogs with 864 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the offensive MVP of the Celebration Bowl after catching three touchdowns against Jackson State.

He was named first-team All-MEAC at media day and was recently one of 35 players on the Walter Payton Award watch list. The award is annually given to the top offensive player in the FCS. He is one of seven receivers on the list and joins Furman tight end Ryan Miller.

Other MEAC players on the All-American team include running back J.J. Davis (Norfolk State), return specialist Brandon Codrington (North Carolina Central) and punter Matt Noll (Delaware State). Florida A&M and Southern led the team with three selections each.

The 2022 HBCU college football All-America Team

OFFENSE

QB: Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State

RB: Gary Quarles, Alabama A&M

RB: Caleb Johnson, Mississippi Valley St.

RB: J.J. Davis, Norfolk State

OL: Quindonte Bobo, Bowie State

OL: Robert Lacey, Tennessee State

OL: Dallas Black, Southern

OL: Mark Evans, II, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OL: Tony Gray, Jackson State

TE: Kemari Averett, Bethune-Cookman

WR: Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, Alabama A&M

WR: Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State

DEFENSE

DL: Jason Dumas, Southern

DL: Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State

DL: Jordan Lewis, Southern

DL: Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

LB: Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

LB: Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

LB: Jacob Roberts, North Carolina A&T

DB: BJ Bohler, Florida A&M

DB: Shilo Sanders, Jackson State

DB: Brandon Barnes-Brown, Fayetteville State

DB: Omari Hill-Robinson, Bethune-Cookman

DB: Irshaad Davis, Alabama State

SPECIALISTS

P: Matt Noll, Delaware State

PK: Jose Romo-Martinez, Florida A&M

PR: Brandon Codrington, North Carolina Central

KR: Isaiah Bolden, Jackson State

RS: Brandon Codrington, North Carolina Central

RS: Dayron Johnson, Tennessee State