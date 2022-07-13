SC STATE BASKETBALL: West Virginia assistant says SCSU 'right job for me'

South Carolina State officially named Erik Martin its new head men’s basketball coach Wednesday at an introductory press conference in Orangeburg.

Reports began to surface Tuesday morning that Martin was leaving West Virginia, where he spent the last 15 years as an assistant coach, to take the head-coaching position with SC State.

An emotional Martin thanked the SC State administration for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to achieve his dream.

“As an assistant coach, you goal is always to be the head coach no matter what sport,” Martin said. “In this business, you’re presented with opportunities, and some you think are better than others.”

Martin said he was presented with an opportunity last season to return to his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, but was ultimately turned down for the job.

“I was upset and disappointed, but my mother always said when God closes a window, he opens another,” Martin said. “South Carolina State is a better fit for me at this time in my life.”

SC State Athletics Director Stacy Danely said he was "surprised" by the outstanding pool of candidates that showed interest in the opening.

“The number of high-level, quality candidates just says a lot about where we are as a program, and where we are headed,” Danley said. “We started to think about what we wanted in a coach, someone community-centered, committed to developing young people and with a great pedigree. All signs pointed to (Coach) Martin.”

Martin began his coaching career in 2003 as an assistant at Jacobs Center High School in Ohio. He worked two seasons as an assistant with Cincinnati State and Technical College before spending one season at Kansas State. Martin became an assistant at West Virginia in 2007, where he worked with his former head coach Hall of Famer Bob Huggins.

“I got great advice from (Coach) Huggins. He told me that if I wanted to be a head coach, go be a head coach,” Martin said. “He let me know that there are no perfect jobs, you have to go out and take your lumps, but learning is how you get better. This is the right job for me.”

Martin said he spoke with the team Wednesday prior to the press conference.

“I told our players that I need them back in town next week,” Martin said. “I didn’t go to in-depth about what we’re going to do, but we’re going to meet. I will tell them what’s expected of them and let them know they will be held accountable.”

With only six current players on the roster, Martin said he will be looking for older junior college players and diving into the transfer portal.

“It’s going to be tough, because the portal has been gutted, but I truly believe there’s always a kid that slips through the cracks,” Martin said. “It’s my job to go out and find that talent. Obviously, there’s not as much there as there was in March, but I can go find it.”

As a player, Martin won a junior college national championship and helped lead Cincinnati to the NCAA Men’s Final Four. As a coach, he has coached at the Final Four and helped lead Team USA to a gold medal.

“I know what it takes to win, my job now is to translate that to my team,” Martin said. “I know I can do it, but I have a lot to learn. I’m a first-time head coach, so I’m going to get a lot wrong, but I’m going to get more right. I understand you’re judged by wins and losses, but at the end of the day, I’m a winner if I can prepare my men to go into life. We’re going to win games, but we’re going to do things the right way on and off the court.”

Martin said he will be working out prospective players next week and hopes to have an assistant hired by the time his players return to campus.