It’s been 20 years since South Carolina State men’s basketball won the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and 30 years since the Lady Bulldogs raised a trophy.

Those streaks won’t end this year, as both teams fell in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tournament Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost to top-seeded Norfolk State 61-37 while the men’s team was eliminated by top-seed Howard 91-55.

In a year of transition, both teams struggled to find wins on the schedule. Both head coaches were introduced in July and had limited time to meet with their teams before the start of practice. The teams combined for an 8-53 record with four wins coming in conference.

Women’s head coach Tim Eatman said his first year in Orangeburg has been a learning experience, and does not judge this year’s success by wins and losses.

“It’s not about winning,” Eatman said after his team’s quarterfinal loss Wednesday. “It’s about still having the will to try. It’s about how hard we’re going to compete. The more we compete and try, the better opportunity there is for us to win. It’s been a great season, and people may look at the record (3-27) and ask how that can be, but I’ve learned so much about my team, about the (MEAC) conference) and travel. Those things will help us in the future.”

Nicole Gwynn and Lovely Sonnier each joined Eatman on the panel Wednesday. He praised both players for their hard work during this season.

“I have to give these young ladies a lot of credit, they showed up every day,” Eatman said. “There were times this season when we played with six or seven on the roster, but no matter how frustrating or how bad or how difficult the situation, they showed up. I appreciate that.”

Gwynn and Sonnier each appeared in all 30 games this season. Gwynn led the team in scoring and was named All-MEAC third team.

“To get the program where we want it to be, and envision it to be, there has to be a serious level of discipline and serious level of commitment,” Eatman said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

While on the panel, Eatman said he and his staff did an excellent job during the early signing period as they secured four players for next season. Eatman said the goal now is find players that can bring some size to next year’s lineup.

“I’ve never expected to have (Lovely) Sonnier (6’0) playing the five,” Eatman said. “I envisioned her as a three or four, but we’ve had to play a lot of players out of position. Our biggest challenge is identifying players with size and players that want to compete. Our players need to understand that it takes a special person to want to play at South Carolina State. We want those who will be committed to the program.”

Men’s coach Erik Martin said he learned a lot from sitting in the head coach’s chain for the first time in his career.

“I was humbled this season,” Martin said. “I learned a lot about myself and how to coach, I plan to take that into the offseason and get better.”

Following Wednesday’s loss, Martin struggled to find any positives, but was disappointed that his team wasn’t able to have a better showing against Howard.

“We’re a better team that we showed (tonight),” Martin said. “If you look at our record, we had a lot of close games and there were opportunities to win. We didn’t get it done, and that’s on me as a coach, not on my players. The guys I signed, I believe in and the guys who came back I watched their film and knew what I was getting.”

SC State guard Rahsaan Edwards said he felt the team beginning to gel over the last part of the season.

“We really started becoming a team, and it showed,” Edwards said. “At the beginning of the year, none of us would have thought that it would happen. Everyone made the effort, and we started to play better. When we played better, we felt better and practices were better and it showed.”

Martin, who was an assistant at West Virginia last season, said he learned plenty about the MEAC this year.

“We have a great league,” Martin said. “I didn’t watch much before taking the job, but the MEAC has great coaches and underrated players. I still have a lot to learn, you cannot prepare to be a head coach unless you’re sitting in that seat. It will humble you, but I will be better next year.”