SC STATE BASKETBALL: No moral victories for the Bulldogs

SC State men’s basketball coach Erik Martin is not claiming a moral victory after his team’s season-opening loss at South Carolina.

“There was a winner tonight, and a loser,” Martin said. “We lost. I hope it hurts because it hurts me and will hurt until we play again Saturday.”

The Bulldogs fell to South Carolina 80-77 after coming back from multiple double-digit deficits. Martin said he was proud of the way his team rallied against the Gamecocks.

“We showed heart, we got down a few times but came back,” Martin said. “I tried to explain (to the team) people around town are going to tell you that you played great. You played well, but we lost, and I don’t want guys thinking that this is all right. We should have won that game, (South Carolina) is a good team, but we should have won.”

Martin said free throws and lack of production in the post were the difference against the Gamecocks. As a team, SC State was 10-of-16 from the free-throw line. By comparison, South Carolina made 21 free throws in the game. The Bulldogs also were outscored in the paint 34-22.

“We’re too small,” Martin said. “We have talent, but most nights we’re going to play people that are more talented than us. We have to play harder, take care of the ball and hit free throws. We’ll get better at all of that.”

Martin said he learned something from Tuesday’s game after picking up a technical foul with just under five minutes left in the first half. The Bulldogs had cut the South Carolina lead to 29-25 before the foul. South Carolina made the technical then added two more free throws after a foul to extend the lead by back to seven.

“That first half technical, when we were on a run, I obviously have to get better about that,” Martin said. “We’re going to figure things out. We have 30 more games, and we just need to keep getting better each time out.”

South Carolina State played from behind for a majority of the game, but was able to take a slim lead right before halftime. Martin said he wasn’t surprised by what his team showed Tuesday night.

“This is what they do in practice,” Martin said. “Sometimes they look really good, and sometimes they take a break, but I was glad to see some of our smaller guys compete at bigger positions.”

Lesown Hallums was one of five Bulldogs to score in double figures. He led the team with 20 points and two blocks. Rahsaan Edwards had 13 points and four assists; Rakeim Gary had 12 points and four rebounds; Davion Everett had 11 points and Shaman Alston had 10 points.

“I don’t really care if we have one main scorer or multiple scorers,” Martin said. “I’m only concerned about having one more point than the other team. I’m a winner, I just want to win.”

Martin said he will spend Wednesday watching film to get ready for Saturday’s game at Tennessee State. The Tigers opened their season Monday with an 85-75 win over Fisk University.