SC STATE BASKETBALL: New coaches building chemistry

Both South Carolina State basketball coaches were given an opportunity to talk about the upcoming season Thursday as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference held its Media Day via Zoom.

The conference also released its preseason Players of the Year, All-MEAC teams and order of finish. The Lady Bulldogs are picked to finish seventh out of eight schools while the men’s team are picked to finish in a tie for last.

“The biggest thing we’re trying to do is learn to be comfortable while being uncomfortable,” women’s head coach Tim Eatman said. “We’re learning a new system, trying to learn new habits and develop the skill level. We can be a very good basketball team.”

The women’s team is led by sophomore Nicole Gwynn who was named second-team All-MEAC. Gwynn averaged 11.4 points per game last season.

“We want to build a culture,” Eatman said. “We’re trying to build a foundation through academics. Those things learned in the classroom will lead to the basketball court. You can tell the state of the program in how well you recruit, and our kids have done a great job of meeting with potential players. The state of the program is in great shape.”

The Lady Bulldogs open the season on the road Nov. 7 at East Carolina.

SC State men’s coach Erik Martin was a little less optimistic during his Zoom meeting. The former West Virginia assistant has been busy since taking over the program in July.

“When I took over we had one month until school started,” Martin said. “Majority of my time was spent finalizing a schedule, hiring a staff and finding eight players. Our team is just now getting to know each other.”

Martin said his biggest mission is to have a realistic goal for the season.

“The MEAC is a good conference,” Martin said. “Usually the national champion is not the team with the most talent, but the team with the best chemistry. I’m trying to get these guys to spend time together off the court and hopefully that chemistry will spill onto the court.”

South Carolina State will play its first 11 games on the road including its season-opener Nov. 8 in Columbia against South Carolina. The Bulldogs will also travel to face Kentucky, Wake Forest and Texas Tech.

“It’s not ideal,” Martin said. “I’m telling our guys to be prepared for anything and everything. We have to fight through adversity, but character is built through that adversity.”

The Bulldogs have two returning starters in Rahsaan Edwards and Rakeim Gary. Martin said he’s brought in some junior college transfers and signed three freshmen to be a part of this year’s team.

“Our players care about each other, push each other and try to get better every day,” Martin said. “This year’s success can’t be measured in wins and losses, but I like my team. They play hard.”