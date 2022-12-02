SC STATE BASKETBALL: Martin looks to build on first win

It was a celebration Tuesday night as South Carolina State men’s basketball picked up its first win of the season 73-68 at East Carolina.

The Bulldogs opened the season 0-7 but used a strong shooting night from Lesown Hallums to knock off the Pirates, who entered the game 5-2 with wins over Hampton and Toledo.

As SC State head coach Erik Martin returned to the locker room following the game, his team was waiting with bottles of water to shower the first-year coach.

“It felt great,” Martin said of Tuesday’s win. “I called my wife and told her I felt a little numb. But if the flip-side is losing, (the win) felt much better.”

Even with an 0-7 record, Martin said he felt his team was close to a breakthrough. They played close games against South Carolina (77-80) and North Florida (66-72).

“We have competed (all year),” Martin said. “I think we were better than our record, but we had to learn how to win, learn how to finish.”

Hallums led the way against ECU with 22 points, including four-of-five shooting from behind the three-point line. He also added six rebounds in the victory

“(Lesown) did a great job of getting good shots, and hit some big shots,” Martin said. “(Rakeim) Gary hit some big free throws down the stretch.”

Gary finished with 12 points, all in the second half, and hit three-of-four free throws with less than 15 seconds remaining in the game. Cameron Jones was also in double-figures with 13 points.

The team bus arrived back on campus around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, and Martin was already preparing to watch film on SC State’s next opponent, Furman.

The Paladins are currently 5-2 on the season and 3-0 at home this season. They have wins over Belmont and South Carolina, and are currently on a three-game win streak.

“We know it will be tough, playing on the road,” Martin said. “But there’s something about winning. Having won a close game, hopefully we’ve learned what it takes to find a way to get another one. Winning breeds winning.”

Martin said he normally tries to read a few articles during the preseason to get a read about what others are saying about his upcoming teams. This preseason, he resisted that urge.

“I didn’t want to read about what others thought this team would do,” Martin said. “I like this team. They’re starting to get comfortable with each other. Our goal is to be peaking going into the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) tournament.”

Martin said he wants his players focused on winning the tournament and earning the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament.

As for now, Martin is trying to turn this first win into a second as the Bulldogs prepare for Saturday’s game.

“The key is finding a way to build on this,” Martin said. “We had a good practice (Friday) morning, and we’re in a good space to hopefully get another win.”