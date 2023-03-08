SCSU’s Stevens to get honor NORFOLK, VA -- South Carolina State’s Curtis Stevens, a longtime and avid supporter of the university, will be recognized as a 2023 Distinguished Alumnus of the institution by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Thursday, Mar. 9 during the league's annual basketball tournament at The Scope arena. Stevens, along with an alumnus from each of the league's eight institutions, will be honored during an on-court ceremony at halftime of Thursday's 8 p.m. quarterfinals contest. The group is being recognized for notable accomplishments at their respective universities.

SC State men’s basketball coach Erik Martin completed his first season in Orangeburg with a 71-64 loss to North Carolina Central.

“I learned a lot (this season),” Martin said after the Bulldogs finished the year with a 5-25 record. “Nobody likes losing, I don’t like losing, but my kids gave me what they had.”

The loss also dropped the Bulldogs to 2-12 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, and clinched the eighth seed at the MEAC men’s tournament beginning Wednesday in Norfolk. SC State will face top-seed Howard Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“I told our kids (after the North Carolina Central game) everyone wakes up tomorrow with a 0-0 record,” Martin said. “This season is behind us, I really think we can win the MEAC tournament.”

Martin hopes to pass that confidence to his team.

“I’m confident in everything I do in life,” Martin said. “If I’m with a team, I feel we can win it all, that's just me. It’s the way I’ve been since I was a lad.”

The Bulldogs dropped their first seven conference matchups before winning back-to-back games over Coppin State and Morgan State. Martin has the Bulldogs playing better basketball despite the latest five-game losing streak. In those losses, SC State was either tied or had the lead in the second half of all but one game (Norfolk State).

“There were positives (against North Carolina Central),” Martin said. “I was happy to see (the team) come out in the second half with energy. We had a lead, but that’s a good team. If they win the (MEAC) tournament, they could surprise some teams in the NCAA tournament.”

Martin lamented SC State’s current problem with turnovers. The Bulldogs committed 22 turnovers against the Eagles, and are averaging nearly 16 turnovers per game.

“My job is to figure out a game plan to beat Howard,” Martin said. “Then, I have to make sure (this team) sticks to the game plan. Every now and then, young men and can break off and want to do their own thing. I’m telling them this is tournament time, they have to stick with the game plan.”

In tournament play, Martin said his team can focus on one game at a time, and not be forced to look ahead to what may be on the horizon.

“It’s a one-game tournament, if you win you move on to the next (game),” Martin said. “I think we have a chance to win the tournament.”

If South Carolina State can win the MEAC championship they would earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. They would also set the record for worst record of a team ever in the field of 68. Three teams (Florida International (’95), Central Florida (’96) and Fairfield (’97)) each entered the tournament with an 11-18 record.

The Fairfield team actually had an identical 2-12 conference record as the current SC State team. Florida A&M twice won the MEAC with a losing record to gain the conference’s automatic bid.