SC STATE BASKETBALL: Coaches review preseason as conference play looms

With the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference beginning conference games this weekend, South Carolina State’s men’s and women’s basketball coaches sat down the media during a Zoom call Wednesday.

Women’s coach Tim Eatman and men’s coach Erik Martin answered questions about their team as they prepare to travel to Coppin State Saturday for both team’s MEAC openers.

“We’re still trying to learn our team, due to roster management,” Eatman said. “We haven’t been consistent with the players on our team, but I’m learning that we have resiliency. This team does not complain and continues to work every day. They want to continue to get better.”

Eatman said the Lady Bulldogs currently have COVID issues that are keeping five players and two coaches from being at practice.

“If we don’t have a consistent roster, we can’t gain any momentum,” Eatman said. “If we can develop some consistency, we can have some success.”

The Lady Bulldogs are currently 1-14 as they prepare to open MEAC play. Eatman was asked about Lovely Sonnier, and what she means to the team.

“(Lovely) has a chance to be a good player,” Eatman said. “She has a good attention to detail, but needs to continue to work on both ends of the floor. She has to average 20 points per game for us to have a chance to win.”

Sonnier currently averages seven points per game, but leads the Lady Bulldogs with 111 rebounds. Her best game came in SC State’s lone victory over UNC-Greensboro. She had 20 points and 16 rebounds.

“I hope (Lovely) is willing to step up to the challenge,” Eatman said. “I hope she is willing to get better each day.”

Eatman said he took over a team that was finalized by the previous staff. He was able to accept one new player prior to the season.

“I never look at anything as a handicap,” Eatman said. “We’re continuing to get to know our players, and I believe that they want to get better.

Nicole Gwynn currently leads the team with nearly 10 points per game while Nadia Reese is averaging eight points per game.

Martin also talked about inconsistency within his roster as SC State opened the season with 11-consecutive road games.

“We were Road Warriors, but I knew the schedule before taking the job,” Martin said. “After those first 11 games I felt like I knew what we had, but we’ve had injuries and issues you can’t plan for. I like my team, and I like them more when they share the ball. If we’re selfish, we can’t be successful.”

The Bulldogs are currently 3-13 in Martin’s first season, but the first-year head coach feels like he left a couple of wins on the table.

“Coaches coach, and players win games,” Martin said. “I can draw up all the plays in the world, but it’s Rahsaan Edwards, Rakeim Gary and Lesown Hallums that have to make plays. There are two losses (North Florida and USC-Upstate) that were totally my fault, I take the blame. We had those teams beat, but maybe I tried to do too much, but it’s a learning experience for me. I feel like I got better (as a coach) watching those films.”

Martin brought in nine new players to this year’s team including three freshmen, one from the transfer portal and the rest from the junior college ranks.

“We will lead the (MEAC) in most walk-on minutes this season,” Martin said. “We’ve had roster management issues, but I’m a believer in next man up. It doesn’t matter if you’re on scholarship or a walk-on, if you do what I’m asking then you’ll get to play.”

Martin said he’s been blessed by his walk-ons this season.

“There’s always in the gym, always working out and I trust them on the court,” Martin said.

South Carolina State opens MEAC play with three-straight road games. They play Coppin State Saturday followed by Morgan State (Jan. 9) and North Carolina Central (Jan. 14).

SC State’s first home conference game is scheduled for Jan. 21 against Maryland Eastern Shore.