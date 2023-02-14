It’s officially a streak.

After a win over Coppin State Saturday, South Carolina State’s men’s basketball team followed with a 74-62 victory over Morgan State Monday in Orangeburg.

“We haven’t won two in a row all year,” SC State head coach Erik Martin said. “I’m happy for the kids, they have played so hard and I want the best for them.”

SC State built a 17-point first-half lead but quickly saw it cut to five early in the second half. The Bulldogs were able to find ways to wrestle momentum back from MSU and eventually celebrate their second MEAC win of the season.

“Winning is hard,” Martin said. “And it's hardest to win in conference play because everyone knows what you’re going to do and your personnel.”

With the win, SC State climbs out of the MEAC basement and the Bulldogs are a game behind Delaware State for sixth in the conference.

Prior to playing Coppin State, SC State went nearly two weeks without playing a game. Martin said he and his team used those two weeks to examine themselves.

“It started with me,” Martin said. “During (those two weeks), we had a couple of meetings to clear the air, and it started with Coach Martin.”

Martin said he realized he needed to make some changes in how he was leading his team.

“I had to take a step back and let the assistants do more,” Martin said. “I’m a first-year head coach, and I want to win so bad that I was being too intense. We wanted to make it more fun.”

Martin and the Bulldogs looked like they were having fun Monday night. After a Rakeim Gary three-pointer put SC State up by 15 in the first half, Morgan State called a timeout. During the break, Martin was at half court greeting each of his players with smiles and high-fives.

“Watching our team play, when we have energy, we’re good,” Martin said. “It’s when things get in our head that we tend to struggle. We’ve talked as a team having that energy and good body language. It doesn’t mean we’re going to make every shot, but when we have those things, we’re better as a team.”

Guard Rahsaan Edwards said he’s sees a shift in the team.

“Everybody had to take a look in the mirror, and ask themselves what they could better,” Edwards said. “It started with coach, but it feels like the program has made a 180. Guys are getting in the gym, they’re locked in every day and trying to compete.”

Edwards had 12 points and seven rebounds Monday against the Bears. Justin Wilson led SC State with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lesown Hallums Jr. had 12 points while Rakeim Gary added 10 points.

“I try to stress to the guys to just win the day,” Edwards said. “If you come in and do your best, then we get a little better each day. All it takes is getting that first win. Now, the guys have confidence, we go into games knowing how to win, and expecting to win. We’re learning every day, it’s a new group and new coach but we’re making adjustments on the fly. We’re all talented as individuals, now it’s about putting it together.”

South Carolina State has five conference games left this season before the MEAC tournament. Martin said he wants to see his team continue to improve all the way to the end of the year.

“At the start of the season, we said it was all about the end of the year,” Martin said. “I wanted to be trending the way we are now, and be our best when we enter the MEAC tournament.”

South Carolina State will travel to face Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday before taking on Delaware State Monday.