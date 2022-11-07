SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs set to open season at USC

First-year head coach Erik Martin is getting a crash course in Division I basketball as South Carolina State prepares to open its season Tuesday in Columbia against South Carolina.

The former West Virginia assistant accepted the SC State job in July, and since then he’s been busy trying to put together a staff and a team for the upcoming season.

“The team is coming together well,” Martin said at the Bulldog Madness event held Oct. 31. “I like my team, they play hard and like being around each other. We have a long way to go, but we’re getting there.”

Martin said the Bulldogs are cutting down on turnovers in practice, and are working to get acclimated to his style of play.

“For as much as their learning, I’m learning too,” Martin said. “(This team) is competing in practice, but at the end of the day, they know they are brothers, and nobody messes with your brother.”

The Bulldogs are led by Rahsaan Edwards who was named to the MEAC Preseason Third-Team. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 16 points in the team’s exhibition win over West Virginia Tech.

“The team is coming together nicely. We have some older guys that can pick up things pretty quick in practice,” Edwards said. “We didn’t have a whole summer to prepare, but we’re ready. The time is here and we can’t run from it.”

Edwards will be playing for his third head coach in three years.

“It’s not easy,” Edwards said of the turnover. “You have to adapt faster, but I’m still learning things about (Martin). I’ve been getting to know him through practice and watching film. He’s done a good job of recognizing what this team can do and putting guys in the right position to make plays. It’s up to us to execute.”

As a third-year player, Edwards has taken on a leadership role for a team that features first-year players and junior college transfers.

“I’ve embraced the leadership role, and realize that I can’t have a bad day,” Edwards said. “It’s a learning process. A lot of our guys haven’t played Division I basketball, so they will lean on the more experienced guys, but it’s all about getting better every game.”

South Carolina State opens the season with 11-consecutive road games including trips to Kentucky, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. The Bulldogs first home game will be Dec. 13 against UNC-Asheville.

“Is it ideal to start your career with 11-straight road games, no, but it is what it is,” Martin said. “I told our kids, at the end of that stretch we’ll know what we’re made of. We’re not going to measure success by the number of wins we have, we just want to get better as the year progresses.”