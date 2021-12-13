SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs put progress to test vs. Duke

After opening the season 0-4, South Carolina State men’s basketball has won three of its last five games, including Saturday’s 67-66 victory over High Point in the No Room for Racism Classic in Rock Hill.

“I think this team is beginning to gel,” SC State head coach Tony Madlock said Monday. “The thing we talked about, from day one, was going through the process. We understand last year was a bad year, but I was hired to turn this program around.”

The Bulldogs were 1-17 last season, and have not finished with a winning record since the 2009-10 season when they were 16-13.

“The guys have bought in to everything we’re trying to do,” Madlock said. “Our identity is about how hard we play, and I think we’ve been doing that. Now, we just have to keep it up for the rest of the season.”

Sophomore Rahsaan Edwards said the team had some growing pains to start.

“We had to figure some things out early,” Edwards said. “With a new coach and new system, a lot of guys playing Division I basketball, it was an adjustment. We came in and had some tough losses, but they were games we needed to lose because it taught us how to win.”

Edwards said he could feel a momentum shift after the Bulldogs defeated South Florida on a last-second shot.

“Not only winning, but how we won, gave us a lot of confidence,” Edwards said. “We went into that game against (USF) thinking we could win.”

SC State plays its most high-profile game Tuesday when the Bulldogs travel to Durham to face the Duke Blue Devils. Duke is ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll. Edwards says it has been a dream to play against Duke.

“I’ve been a Duke fan since I was young,” Edwards said Monday. “Now, the first time going (to Cameron Indoor Stadium) and I’m playing against them. It’s everything you work toward and dream about. It’s going to be a great experience and gives us a chance to showcase what we’ve been doing, and see where we’re at.”

Madlock said he has talked with his team about what to expect Tuesday night but knows there is no way to prepare.

“We’re showing them film and doing scouting reports, but we understand Duke is Duke,” Madlock said. “We’re excited about the challenge. I told them that one day they would be telling their grandkids about the time they played against the Blue Devils in Durham.”

It’s also special for Madlock to match wits with another hall-of-fame coach.

“I’m getting the opportunity to coach against two hall-of-famers back-to-back in Tubby Smith (High Point) who has done so much for the African American coaches across the country and (Mike) Krzyzewski who is one of the best in college basketball history.”

The Bulldogs last met the Blue Devils in the first round of the 1989 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. Two-seeded Duke defeated 15-seed SC State 90-69. Tuesday’s game can be seen at 8 p.m. on the ACC Network.

