SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fall to Gamecocks in season opener

SC State's furious rally came up just short as the Bulldogs fell to South Carolina 80-77 Tuesday night in Columbia.

South Carolina State had a chance to tie on an inbound with 3.6 seconds left in the game, but Rakeim Gary was fouled before taking a shot. He missed his first free throw and the second was waved off due to a lane violation.

Lesown Hellums led the Bulldogs with 20 points, and was one of four SC State players in double figures. Rahsaan Edwards had 13 points, Gary had 12 points and Davion Everett had 11 points.

South Carolina led by as many as 12 in the first half, but South Carolina State was able to take a 33-32 lead with just under a minute left in the half.

The Gamecocks would once again build a double-digit lead in the second half, but SC State cut it to two with just under four seconds remaining in the game.

The key stat: South Carolina converted 21 free throw attempts to South Carolina State's 10.

The Bulldogs will travel to face Tennessee State Saturday.