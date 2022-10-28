SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldog Madness coming Monday

It’s time for Bulldog hoops!

The South Carolina State University men’s and women’s basketball teams will tip things off Monday, Oct. 31, with Bulldog Madness, a preseason celebration to rally support from students and the community.

Beginning at 7 p.m. in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center (SHM), the free public event will feature Bulldog players in 3-point shooting challenges, dunk exhibitions and an intrasquad dance-off. The SC State Cheerleaders and the Marching 101’s Pep Band will be there to energize the crowd.

Fans will get in on the madness in SHM by way of free-throw and half-court shot contests. Prizes and giveaways will be included.

The doors to SHM will open at 6:30 p.m. Bulldog Madness will immediately follow SC State’s Halloween Trunk-or-Treat for children, which goes from 4:30-7 p.m. at Staley Field directly across the parking lot from SHM. Sponsored by SC State Student Life & Leadership and SC State Athletics, the Trunk-or-Treat is also free to the public.

The crowd also will hear from women’s Head Coach Timothy Eatman and men’s Head Coach Erik Martin about the drive for the upcoming season. Both coaches will introduce their players and coaching staff members.

The 2022-23 season is right around the corner. The men’s team will host an exhibition game against West Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in SHM, before beginning official play Nov. 8 with a road trip to Columbia to face the University of South Carolina Gamecocks.

The women’s team will begin the season at East Carolina University in Greeneville, North Carolina on Nov. 7.