After winning another MEAC championship, the SC State men’s and women’s tennis teams were honored with a special presentation at the 2023 SC State Athletics Awards Ceremony.

The men’s team clinched its 18th overall MEAC championship after a 4-0 win over North Carolina Central in the conference final. The women’s team claimed its 17th overall MEAC title after defeating Delaware State 4-0.

Tennis coach Hardeep Judge was recognized for winning MEAC Coach of the Year for both the men’s and women’s teams. Judge has coached 32 of the 35 MEAC championship teams.

Before the ceremony, both teams learned where they would be headed for the NCAA tournament that begins Friday. The men’s team will travel to Columbia to face No. 9 seed South Carolina. It is the second-straight year the Bulldogs and Gamecocks will meet in the first round.

The women’s team will travel to Raleigh to face ACC champion N.C. State. The Wolfpack are the No. 3 overall seed and 12-1 at home this season.

Each sports also presented individual awards including a Most Valuable Player. The list of MVPs includes: Semira Fields (volleyball), Andrew Latimer (men’s cross country), Debrielle Williams (women’s cross country), Krisopher Brown and Dexter Ratliff (men’s indoor track and field), Jada Banks and Cameran Gist (women’s indoor track and field), Waddell Rembert-Jett and Erick Hill (men’s outdoor track and field), Angelica Frederick and Cameran Gist (women’s outdoor track and field), Aissa Benchakroun (men’s tennis), Sofya Chursina (women’s tennis), Shaquan Davis, Patrick Godbolt and Tyrone Hicks (football).

For a full list of awards go to our website at www.timesandddemocrat.com.