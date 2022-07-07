SC STATE ATHLETICS: Hargrave, 8 others headed for hall

South Carolina State University has released its athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 led by current Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Joining Hargrave in this year’s class are: William Boozer, Kenneth Bynum, David Erby, Jarne’ Gleaton Carroll, Robert Lee Geathers Sr., Raymond Grier, Malcolm Long and Thurman Zimmerman.

Hargrave played football at SC State from 2012-15, starting 47 games and finishing his career with 200 tackles, 62 tackles for loss, 37 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In 2015, he ranked eighth in the FCS with 22 tackles for loss. He was a two-time SBN Sports Mel Blount Defensive Player of the Year and back-to-back MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. He holds the SC State record for sacks in a game with six against Bethune-Cookman.

Hargrave is one of five football players being inducted this year.

Bynum played running back at SC State from 1993-97. He holds the school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,648 and average yards per game in a season with 164.8. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers where he played five seasons.

Erby helped the Bulldogs win three straight MEAC championships from 2008-10. He was named first-team All-MEAC and was a back-to-back FCS All-American. Erby was the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Geathers played football and ran track while at South Carolina State. He was selected in the third round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and spent six years in the NFL.

As a quarterback, Long helped lead SC State to three straight appearances in the FCS playoffs and was a second-team All-MEAC selection. He holds the school record for career total offense (6,840 yards), passing yards in a season (2,507), completions in a season (210) and career (394), touchdown passes in a game (five), season (20), career (46), completion percentage season (.646) and career (.593).

Boozer was a four-time MEAC wrestling champion at 167 pounds and led SC State to three MEAC team championships. He qualified for the 1983 NCAA tournament and was NCAA East Region champion. He was named MEAC Outstanding Wrestler in 1981 and named to the MEAC 50th Anniversary team.

As a senior, Carroll helped lead SC State to the MEAC volleyball championship and the school’s lone appearance in the NCAA volleyball tournament. He was a second-team All-MEAC selection and was named to the 2007 Tiny Laster Memorial Tournament all-tournament team and named MEAC Rookie of the Week. He finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in kills with 1,264.

As a golfer, Grier was named to the MEAC all-tournament team in 1972 and 1974. He earned MEAC championship medalist honors in 1974 and was named to the MEAC 50th Anniversary team.

Zimmerman averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for his SC State basketball career. He is a four-time all-MEAC performer and was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year during his career with SC State. He started 109 games for the Bulldogs.