The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announces the 2023 Commissioner’s All-Academic Team, 939 student-athletes from the conference’s eight member institutions from this past school year who achieved academic success.

"I want to congratulate the 939 student-athletes who have been named to the MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team," MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "To have nearly a thousand student-athletes among our eight member institutions maintaining a 3.0 GPA is as impressive and noteworthy as every athletic accomplishment."