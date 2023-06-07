The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) announces the 2023 Commissioner’s All-Academic Team, 939 student-athletes from the conference’s eight member institutions from this past school year who achieved academic success.
The team honors student-athletes, including sophomores to seniors, with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better.
"I want to congratulate the 939 student-athletes who have been named to the MEAC Commissioner’s All-Academic Team," MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said. "To have nearly a thousand student-athletes among our eight member institutions maintaining a 3.0 GPA is as impressive and noteworthy as every athletic accomplishment."
South Carolina State had 120 student-athletes that were recognized for their accomplishment Wednesday.
Women (66): Anabel Aguilar Ramirez (TEN), Mackenzie Austin (VB), Tokunbo Ayinmide (XC, T&F), Fabienne Balvers (SOC), Jada Banks (XC, T&F), Yesnia Benjamin (XC, T&F), Rachida Berjane (TEN), Tajah Clark (SB), Quantavia Coe (SB), Ja’Nautica Cohen (SB), Chelsea Cole (VB), Breyanna Collins (SB), Kierra Cox (SOC), Delaney Davis (VB), Alexis Day (SB), Domonique Edmondson (XC, T&F), Jaida Ford (WBB), Miranda Gonzales (SB), Quatavious Griffin (SB), Alaysia Grose (SOC), Begum Gumussoy (TEN), Jordin Harris (SOC), Jessica Haynes (SB), Jade Hendricks (SB), Chanice Hinton (XC, T&F), Janiah Hinton (WBB), Jasmine Hogan (SB), He’teya Holloman (SOC), Destiny Johnson (VB), Makayla Jones (XC, T&F), Makylah Jones (XC, T&F), Victoria Jordan (WBB), Trinity Kelley (SOC), Juelle King (XC, T&F), Kaylah Leslie (SB), Deasia Lowther (SB), Mekayla Lumpkin (WBB), Julie Manners (SB), Luisa Marschhausen Bezerra dos Santos (SOC), Marissa Marshall (SB), Maya McCord (VB), Bianca McDowell (WBB), Ikram Rassif (TEN), Kendal Rivera (VB), Kiarra Rosales (VB), Gift Sampson (WBB), Jerdashia Scott (XC, T&F), Hind Semlali (TEN), Livia Silva (SOC), Nalanda Silva (TEN), Daisha Simon (SB), Kennedy Smith (SOC), Maya Smith (XC, T&F), Zarria Smith (SB), Faith Sparks (SOC), Amariya Thompson (SB), Briauna Thompson (WBB), Eleisha Thompson (VB), Savannah Thompson (SOC), Heaven Von Rosenberg (SB), Tiona Walls (WBB), Gabrielle Wells (VB), Debrielle Williams (XC, T&F), Karli Williams (SOC), Katelyn Williams (SOC), Somer Wilson (WBB)
People are also reading…
Men (54): Zhanger Almashey (TEN), Shaman Alston (MBB), Donte Anthony (FB), Gerardo Arzaluz (TEN), Christopher Bailey (FB), Naeiaum Barber (FB), Selim Ben Ali (TEN), Eric Brown (FB), RaQuan Brown (MBB), Michael Brunson (FB), Sharod Burroughs (FB), Dwayne Curnell (XC, T&F), Zachary Felder (FB), Corey Fields (FB), Kendrell Flowers (FB), Ridge Ford (FB), Joseph Glover II (FB), Patrick Godbolt (FB), Omer Gorgun (TEN), Sebastian Guitan (MBB), Lesown Hallums (MBB), Erick Hill (XC, T&F), Treyvion Houston (FB), Alex James (FB), Dallas James (MBB), Brandon Johnson (FB), Bryan Johnson (FB), Jared Kirksey (FB), Andrew Latimer (XC, T&F), Marquis Lynch (XC, T&F), Hezekiah Massey (FB), Timothy McNeil (FB), Zione Meadows (FB), Octaveon Minter (FB), Aravah Muhammad (FB), Stephen Oglesby (FB), Jalen Page (FB), Waddell Rembert-Jett (XC, T&F), Kemba Robinson (FB), Pedro Sasso (TEN), Jehu Seizeme (FB), Timothy Shelton (FB), Christopher Simmons (FB), John Sloan (FB), Aaron Smith (FB), Jayvion Snow (FB), Luka Stefanovic (TEN), Ahmand Tate (FB), Tykese Walker (FB), Marc Wardlaw (MBB), Arteasa Whitlock (FB), Nathaniel Wilcox (FB), Jakari Williams (FB), Gavyn Zimmerman (FB)