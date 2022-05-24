SC State announces search for men's and women's basketball coaches

The Department of Athletics at South Carolina State University has announced national searches for the next head men’s and women’s basketball coaches. CarrSports Consulting will assist with both searches.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to search for the best head coaches for our basketball programs,” stated Director of Athletic Stacy Danley. “These programs are an important part of our athletic department and we will find outstanding coaches that are leaders who will stress both academic and athletic success while embracing the mission of South Carolina State University.”

For over 25 years CarrSports Consulting LLC has been recognized for its integrity, expertise and creativity in providing highly effective executive search and consulting services across all levels of collegiate sports. Some of CarrSports notable placements of coaches include Kirby Smart (Georgia), Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Rick Barnes (Texas), Brenda Frese (Maryland) and recently hired Director of Athletics Dr. Louis "Skip" Perkins (NC Central).

For more information and how to apply at www.CarrSportsConsulting.com .

