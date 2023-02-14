South Carolina State University alumnus Willie Bradley will perform the National Anthem at tonight’s NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The game will be televised on TNT beginning at 10 p.m.

An independent jazz recording artist and trumpeter, Bradley was named the 2021 Artist of the Year from the Smooth Jazz Network.

The Orangeburg native received his degree in music education and performance from SC State in 1990. He is an artist in residence adjunct professor at SC State’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts teaching music industry courses.

Bradley has performed internationally at many engagements and major jazz festivals. He also has worked with such renowned bands and musicians as Dizzy Gillespie, RJ & The Original James Brown Band, Ronnie Laws, Alex Bugnon, members of Sly & the Family Stone, Marion Meadows, Walter Beasley, Gerald Albright and David Sanborn.