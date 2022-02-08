Saints sweep Vikings, claim region title

Calhoun County celebrated another region championship Tuesday as the Saints defeated Denmark-Olar 80-58.

When the two teams met in January, Calhoun County was able to escape with a two-point victory. Saints head coach Zam Fredrick made sure it would not come down to a buzzer beater Tuesday.

"When we played them before, we were short handed," Fredrick said. "Tonight I thought we were the better team. We have gelled as a team, the guys that were out from before have started to play more consistently."

Calhoun County jumped out to a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but quickly pushed the lead to double digits in the second period behind strong pressure defense.

"The pressure got to them tonight, which allowed us to get a lot of points in transition," Fredrick said. "That's the way we play. We have the interchangeable bodies, we just keep it moving it doesn't matter who's playing where everybody understands what they need to do."

Between the pressure defense and the number of fouls called, Denmark-Olar looked visibly frustrated for most of the night.

"I don't know where our team's minds were tonight," Denmark-Olar head coach Hercules Davis said. "We just didn't play hard tonight. We were frustrated, they kept worrying about the referee making calls, and I told them we weren't going to get any calls. I told them to just play basketball."

Denmark-Olar's leading scorer Zachary Davis fouled out with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, quelling any chances of a Vikings comeback.

"We have to shake this off," Hercules Davis said. "We'll get back to practice tomorrow and prepare for our games Thursday and Saturday, then the playoffs."

As Fredrick prepared to have his picture taken with his team he said that his team is just hitting its stride as they finish region play.

"We're hungry," Fredrick said. "I don't think we've peaked yet, but we're trying to get to that point."

Russell Brunson led the Saints with 26 points while Christopher Michael had 16 points. Kerron Scott and Nasir Guinyard each had eight points in the win.

