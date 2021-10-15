USC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Staley inks elite contract with Gamecocks

After a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame career as a player, which included five WNBA All-Star appearances and three Olympic gold medals, Staley has proven she can develop young talent as well. She has seen eight Gamecocks taken in the WNBA Draft in the last five seasons, including 2018 No. 1 overall pick A'ja Wilson, who went on to earn WNBA Rookie of the Year and 2020 WNBA MVP honors. Under her tutelage, two Gamecocks have captured National Player of the Year honors with one of those also picking up National Freshman of the Year recognition. Seven Gamecocks have collected 17 All-America selections, two have earned five SEC Player of the Year honors, three have earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year recognition five times, one has been the SEC 6th Player of the Year and six were named SEC Freshman of the Year. Staley has coached 16 Gamecocks to All-SEC honors a combined 31 times, including 16 first-team selections.