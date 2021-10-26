USC WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: SEC coaches pick Gamecocks to win title

After claiming National Player of the Year honors from The Athletic last season, Boston is back for her third season as a Gamecock. The two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner averages a career double-double overall (13.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg), in SEC games (13.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg) and in 28 games against ranked opponents (13.7 ppg, 11.5 rpg). A unanimous First-Team All-American and the only player named a finalist for both the Naismith Trophy and Naismith Defensive Player of the Year last season, she was 13th in the NCAA in rebounding average (11.5), 18th in blocks per game (2.6) and fifth in double-doubles (17). Boston already ranks eighth in program history in career double-doubles (30) and fifth in blocked shots (167). Her 16 career double-doubles in SEC play are third-best in program history.

Cooke capped a solid sophomore season with NCAA Hemisfair Region Most Outstanding Player honors and earning a spot on the Final Four All-Tournament Team. She was an honorable mention All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection after leading the team and ranking 12th in the SEC in scoring (15.9 ppg). She scored in double figures in 27 of the team's 31 games, including six 20-point outings, highlighted a sterling 25-point outing in the Final Four that included 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.