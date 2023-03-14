Energy and excitement were the two words South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer used when describing the Gamecocks first day of spring practice.

“All the players and coaches had a great spring break, it was good to get way, but now we’re ready to get back at it,” Beamer said Tuesday. “I thought we had a good first day, very clean, but we still have a lot of work to do. The guys are in great shape, and that’s a credit to our strength staff. They did a great job of making our players stronger and preparing them for spring.”

South Carolina finished last season 8-5 with wins over Tennessee and Clemson.

“The key is how we progress,” Beamer said. “There’s a lot we need to get better at, and do we attack those things and get better as a team while we integrate so many new faces into the program.”

“This team seems hungry,” Beamer said. “They’re not satisfied (with what we did last season). It’s a business-like approach, and the older guys that we have back are taking on those leadership positions.”

Quarterback Spencer Rattler made the decision to return to USC after throwing for over 3,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Top receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells also returns after catching 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns.

“I told our team (this morning) there is no depth chart,” Beamer said. “There was a group that went out first, but that was mainly due to experience. We talk about competition all the time, it’s all about what (our players) do. We’re evaluating everything.”

One of the key storylines this spring will be how the current players respond to new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and the changes on the offensive side of the football.

“Our mentality is to throw as much at (the offense) as we can,” Beamer said. “We want to challenge the players and coaches mentally in having to learn what we’re doing. We want to develop our personnel, and find the things we are good at. Then we can narrow down the things we’re doing.”

Beamer was asked about the running back room that features Juju McDowell as the leading returning rusher. McDowell had 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns last season.

“We’re not holding much back scheme-wise,” Beamer said. “We feel like with the running backs we have now, they can do all the things we’re asking them to do.”

Receiver Dakereon Joyner was seen taking reps with the running backs Tuesday.

“Good things happen when the ball is in his hands,” Beamer said of Joyner. “Working out at running back is the next step of some of the things we did with him last season. We’ll go at his pace, but it certainly proposes problems for defenses.”

South Carolina will have 14 more practices before concluding the spring with the Garnet and Black Game to be held Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium.