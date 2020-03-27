GAMECOCKS: The Women of South Carolina initiative launched

COLUMBIA -- March is Women's History Month, and this March the women of South Carolina athletics were once again in a position to be heard.
While many Gamecock seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, these women still have something to celebrate thanks to one of the program's largest supporters stepping up again for Gamecock athletics.
Lou Kennedy, a Columbia business leader and prominent philanthropist of University of South Carolina athletics, as well as her husband, Bill, have stepped forward with leadership gifts to fund a new initiative known as The Women of South Carolina.
The program aims to build on the momentum that currently exists throughout the entire Gamecock women's sports portfolio and ensures a continued commitment to excellence. Funds generated by the initiative will support enhancing the experience of female student athletes, particularly those whose efforts and successes have not yet found the media spotlight, by providing resources not only during their time as Gamecocks, but also throughout the rest of their lives.
"The Carolina family is not only blessed with talented student-athletes playing women's sports, we are also blessed with world-class women's coaches, who are developing them into champions," Kennedy said. "Bill and I are grateful for all of these women, who are ambassadors for our great university on and off the field, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for each of them."
South Carolina's women's programs have been successful across the board for years, and this spring was no exception with women's basketball finishing the year ranked first in the nation and women's golf finishing the year as the highest ranked team in the SEC at seventh in the nation.
"Lou and Bill Kennedy are great Gamecocks and this gift demonstrates the passion and dedication that makes our women's sports programs great," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "We have a history of commitment to our women's sports programs and I am proud of where they stand today and with this gift, we look forward to even more success."
You have free articles remaining.
Looking back over the past decade, every women's sports team made multiple national tournament appearances. While women's basketball may have highlighted these successes with a 2017 national championship, 2015 Final Four, and five SEC regular-season championships and five SEC Tournament titles, they were by no means outliers.
Since 2010, South Carolina's 11 women's programs have amassed two team national titles, eight SEC regular-season team championships and nine SEC Tournament crowns. Those teams have been powered by 103 All-America selections and 167 all-conference choices. In addition, track and field crowned one individual and one relay team as national champions.
The initiative will directly impact the student-athletes through:
• Program support -- providing resources and facility enhancements for all women's sports programs to ensure continued success
• Program development -- providing team-building opportunities and chances to travel/compete internationally
• Career development -- providing professional networking through our student-athlete mentor program
• Leadership training -- creating opportunities for student-athletes to continue to grow as leaders in sport, business and society
• Endowed scholarships -- ensuring financial aid for worthy student-athletes
"There is a special culture at South Carolina in which our women's teams have thrived," South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley said. "The Women of South Carolina will continue that tradition of athletic success and of developing incredible young women into leaders."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!