GAMECOCKS: The Women of South Carolina initiative launched

COLUMBIA -- March is Women's History Month, and this March the women of South Carolina athletics were once again in a position to be heard.

While many Gamecock seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, these women still have something to celebrate thanks to one of the program's largest supporters stepping up again for Gamecock athletics.

Lou Kennedy, a Columbia business leader and prominent philanthropist of University of South Carolina athletics, as well as her husband, Bill, have stepped forward with leadership gifts to fund a new initiative known as The Women of South Carolina.

The program aims to build on the momentum that currently exists throughout the entire Gamecock women's sports portfolio and ensures a continued commitment to excellence. Funds generated by the initiative will support enhancing the experience of female student athletes, particularly those whose efforts and successes have not yet found the media spotlight, by providing resources not only during their time as Gamecocks, but also throughout the rest of their lives.