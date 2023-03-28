After a pair of dramatic finishes over the weekend, South Carolina enjoyed a drama-free win Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks pushed their winning streak to four games with a run-rule 13-2 drubbing of The Citadel on the road, sweeping the season series against the Bulldogs.

They did thanks to a bunch of damage over the middle innings, scoring in three of the four innings starting in the third.

South Carolina (24-2, 6-0 SEC) plated four in the third, headlined by a 396-foot, two-run bomb from Caleb Denny. Denny, who entered with his average down at .237, certainly could use something like that.

He’d finish his day with the lone hit but did walk twice.

South Carolina got two more in the fourth thanks to a two-run double from Jonathan French before exploding in the sixth for seven runs.

It started with a two-run double from Evan Stone–his third extra-base hit in three games–followed by a Braylen Wimmer RBI single that plated a pair.

Gavin Casas put the final nail in the coffin with two runners on base, crushing a 386-foot home run at 105 off the bat. It’s hist team-leading 14th of the season, two up on the next closest (Ethan Petry).

It was enough for South Carolina to piecemeal things together with its pitching staff.

Six different pitchers threw for the Gamecocks with no one throwing more than an inning.

The only pitchers who allowed a run were starter Sam Simpson, which came around to score on a stolen base, and Jackson Phipps, which scored on a dropped fly ball to centerfield.

The Gamecocks combined to strike out nine over the course of the game, scattering just four hits.

James Hicks and Cade Austin shut the door to end the game, throwing two scoreless innings and locking down the run-rule victory Tuesday night.

South Carolina’s now on a four-game winning streak heading to Starkville to play Mississippi State and has won 16 of its last 17 games since losing to Clemson on the road at the beginning of March.

It’s the Gamecocks’ fourth run-rule win of the season and first on the midweek. South Carolina is now 17-2 in the non-conference with the losses coming at Clemson and at a neutral site against Charlotte last week.

Up next: SEC play rages on with South Carolina traveling to Mississippi State for a three-game series beginning Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.