WATCH NOW/CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Shane Beamer can win big with Gamecocks

That won’t be easy, but there’s a very clear road map for the Gamecocks to get there. Beamer helped write it under Steve Spurrier and did it in an era when South Carolina’s facilities ranked near the bottom of the SEC.

The challenge is a little different this time. The formula, however, remains the same.

Georgia. Clemson. Florida. The Gamecocks find themselves geographically situated in the middle of three of the college football world’s recruiting superpowers. South Carolina, even in the heyday of the Spurrier era, has never consistently out-recruited these three programs, which just happen to be on the schedule every year. Still, the Gamecocks went 12-3 against the three schools from 2009-2014. It can be done, but USC has to get its roster within striking distance first.

Tennessee. North Carolina. Virginia Tech. Those are the places the Gamecocks can’t afford to fall behind. The Gamecocks can’t afford to leak instate talent to the Vols, and they have to be able to go into North Carolina and Virginia for prospects. In combination with picking up athletes who didn’t opt for Clemson, Georgia or Florida, a very good roster can be built.