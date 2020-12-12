WATCH NOW/CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Shane Beamer can win big with Gamecocks

South Carolina made it official on Monday, introducing Shane Beamer as the school’s 36th head football coach.
It was a bold move for sure, one many have rightfully framed as a huge gamble. Beamer, a career assistant under some pretty impressive mentors, lacks head-coaching experience. He’s never been a coordinator. He’s the second youngest head coach in school history at just 43 years old.
I’m not refuting any of the above, but here’s the thing not many are talking about: What happens on the other side of a gamble? Sure, you can lose a bet, but what happens if you win on a long shot? The risk is great, but so are the rewards, and that’s what Ray Tanner is banking on in Beamer.
The Gamecocks could have made the safe hire. Louisiana’s Bill Napier made a lot of sense. Louisville’s Scott Satterfield or West Virginia’s Neal Brown probably looked a little better on paper. But it was Beamer’s vision for the program and plan to achieve those goals that sold the South Carolina administration early in the process. No one else in the search managed to catch up. The support of nearly 100 former South Carolina players couldn’t have hurt his case either.
Beamer’s introductory press conference indicated, very clearly, he wants to be at South Carolina. He even went so far as to call the Gamecocks his “dream job.” It also clearly defined the end game: South Carolina returning to Atlanta to compete for an SEC championship.
That won’t be easy, but there’s a very clear road map for the Gamecocks to get there. Beamer helped write it under Steve Spurrier and did it in an era when South Carolina’s facilities ranked near the bottom of the SEC.
The challenge is a little different this time. The formula, however, remains the same.
Georgia. Clemson. Florida. The Gamecocks find themselves geographically situated in the middle of three of the college football world’s recruiting superpowers. South Carolina, even in the heyday of the Spurrier era, has never consistently out-recruited these three programs, which just happen to be on the schedule every year. Still, the Gamecocks went 12-3 against the three schools from 2009-2014. It can be done, but USC has to get its roster within striking distance first.
Tennessee. North Carolina. Virginia Tech. Those are the places the Gamecocks can’t afford to fall behind. The Gamecocks can’t afford to leak instate talent to the Vols, and they have to be able to go into North Carolina and Virginia for prospects. In combination with picking up athletes who didn’t opt for Clemson, Georgia or Florida, a very good roster can be built.
That’s Beamer charter: assemble the talent, develop the talent, install the culture to mold it into a winning program and get enough wins along the way to build goodwill. Will Muschamp, the coach who supposedly checked a lot more boxes in the hiring process, couldn’t do any of those well enough to keep his job.
Beamer had an inside look and a major role in how South Carolina became a Top-10 program in the early 2010s.
So the Gamecocks opted to roll the dice. They opted to play boldly. They thought outside the box. It may just work.
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
