Waiting game for Clowney as top remaining free agent prospect

Where will former South Carolina All-American Jadeveon Clowney play this season?

With two weeks of NFL free agency complete, and many of the top free agents locked in with their new teams, the former No. 1 overall draft pick remains unsigned.

The Seahawks, the team in which Clowney played 13 games for last season, reportedly have offered Clowney a multiyear deal worth around $18.5 million per year. But NFL reporters believe the former Gamecock is looking for more money, apparently in the neighborhood of $20-21 million, putting him alongside Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark as the highest-paid edge guys in the league.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Seahawks are releasing tight end Ed Dickson and safety Tedric Thompson, clearing up much-needed cap space for the team to address its pass-rush need. But it remains to be seen if the organization is willing to give Clowney the contract he desires.

Any other year, Clowney, who is coming off sports hernia surgery this January, would travel and meet in-person with multiple teams' doctors to prove a clean bill of health. But the coronavirus pandemic has shut down NFL team facilities and placed future team activities on hold for the near future.