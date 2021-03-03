Spring roster breakdown: defense

With Carlins Platel's commitment last week, the Gamecocks officially have their 2021 class set, and the focus can turn completely to preparing for spring football.

South Carolina released its spring football roster recently as well, giving the coaching staff its first official crop of players to work with over the 15-practice schedule starting March 20.

With just over a month to go until the first practice, GamecockCentral is breaking down the roster on each side of the ball. First up was the offense, and now the defensive and special teams side of the ball.

Defensive line (8)

Scholarship players on the spring roster: Nick Barrett, Devontae Davis, Jabari Ellis, Jahkeem Greene, Alex Huntley, Zacch Pickens, Rick Sandidge

Players left to enroll this summer: TJ Sanders

Highest rated returner via PFF: Zacch Pickens (61.8 overall)