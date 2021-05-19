South Carolina planning on 100% capacity at Williams Brice

The South Carolina Athletics Department, in consultation with local and University health officials, is currently planning for full capacity and tailgating at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2021 fall football season. Masks will no longer be required at Gamecock home football games.

"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic forced seating to be reduced for the 2020 season, many Gamecock fans were not able to take in the four new club spaces added for the season, which provide access to air-conditioning, a full bar and other fan-friendly amenities for over 8,000 patrons each game.

The 2021 football season ticket plan features throwback pricing at the 2010 price of $320 plus an applicable seat donation. The special one-year price of $320 for the season is the same price of the last year of head coach Shane Beamer's first stop in Columbia in 2010 and is available on orders through June 25.