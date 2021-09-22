S.C. State to face Gamecocks in 2022 football

The Charlotte 49ers will make the short trip down to Williams-Brice Stadium for the first-time on Sept. 24. A member of Conference USA, the 49ers and Gamecocks have never met on the football field.

The Gamecocks' three-game homestand wraps up on Oct. 1 when they host in-state FCS rival South Carolina State. History was made in 2007 when the HBCU school located in Orangeburg made its first trip ever to Williams-Brice Stadium to face the Gamecocks. South Carolina won that contest, 38-3, and also defeated the Bulldogs by a 38-14 count in 2009.

The Gamecocks are back on the road on Oct. 8 at Kentucky to wrap up the first half of the season. The game in Lexington is also the first of six straight SEC contests for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina will enjoy its lone open date of the 2022 season on Oct. 15 before hosting Texas A&M and Missouri in back-to-back SEC home games on Oct. 22 and 29. Both of those games have trophies attached, with the Bonham Trophy going to the winner of the Gamecocks-Aggies contest and the Mayor's Cup on the line when the Gamecocks and Tigers meet a week later.