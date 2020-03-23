Former Gamecock Swearinger may stay with Saints

Former South Carolina standout safety D.J. Swearinger has reportedly signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport was among those to report the news late Sunday.
Swearinger finished his 2019 season with the Saints. He also played for the Cardinals and Raiders last year, collecting 47 tackles in nine games played.
The Greenwood native has played for six different NFL teams and played in 99 career NFL games.
After playing for South Carolina from 2009-12, Swearinger was drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Houston Texans.
The NFL free agency market started this past week with players able now to sign with teams and teams able to trade players and picks as the draft approaches.
Some Gamecocks have already inked new deals and found new homes.
Hayden Hurst is the only Gamecock alum that's moved teams not via a free agency with the Baltimore Ravens trading him and a draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for two more draft picks.
Three other Gamecocks had also signed free agent deals as of Friday afternoon with Damiere Byrd inking a deal with the New England Patriots worth $2.5 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Brandon Shell is heading to Seattle to protect Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson on a deal with $11 million, according to Spotrac, while Pharoh Cooper is the most recent Gamecock to sign a deal, this with the Carolina Panthers.
The Gamecocks still have a few alums who are free agents, the biggest one being former No. 1 overall pick and Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.
Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks after an offseason trade and will have his fair share of suitors as free agency continues.
Darian Stewart, Ryan Succop and Johnathan Joseph are all former Gamecocks who are still on the free agent market as the offseason powers on in March.