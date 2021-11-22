Former Gamecock Holler dies

Edward "Punky" Holler, a 1963 graduate of the University of South Carolina, a three-time letter winner in football and a two-year letterman in baseball, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the age of 81.

Holler was a long-time practicing attorney in Columbia, following his athletics career, and was a partner in the law firm of Holler, Garner, Corbett, Gilchrist and Mason.

Holler attended Dreher High School in Columbia before becoming a Gamecock. He earned three letters in football as a running back/linebacker under head coaches Warren Giese and Marvin Bass and two letters in baseball as a pitcher under head coach Joe Grugan.

Following his college career, Holler was drafted by Green Bay in the 1963 NFL Draft, playing one season with the Packers and then played the 1964 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Holler attended UofSC Law School after his NFL career.

"Punky was a true Gamecock," said fellow Gamecock letterman Ken Wheat. "He was the most loyal person you would ever meet. He would never forget a friend's birthday or important occasion."

The Inside Linebacker Meeting Room in the Ken and Cyndi Long Family Football Operations Building is named in honor of Holler.

Holler, along with Wheat, was a member of the "Mousetrap Boys," a group of former Gamecock letterwinners who have met each Wednesday evening for dinner, for the last 38 years.

Surviving are his wife, Renee Holler of Columbia, daughter, Mary Peck (Michael) of Blythewood, and their children, Sutton Peck and Reese Peck; son, James Edward "Eddie" Holler, Jr. of Columbia; son, Trevor Morrison "Mo" Holler (Emily) of Columbia, and their son, Smith Holler; daughter, Logan Elizabeth Holler of South Florida; brother, Cliff Holler (Annelle) of Tallahassee, Florida; and sister, Barbara Hiller (Buddy) of Columbia. Logan was a member of the Gamecock equestrian team from 2009-13.

Memorial services will be held at Shandon Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with a brief visitation following the service. Dunbar Funeral Home assisting the family.edward

