CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Xavier Legette can be 'productive guy' in SEC

He was targeted 20 times though, a reception percentage of just 45, and being more consistent when the ball is thrown to him is something he was working on before spring practice was canceled.

This year he knows without Bryan Edwards there he’ll be relied on more in the receiver room to make plays either outside or in the slot, and he’s not shying away from that responsibility.

When he was on campus, he was spending a lot of time working on his route running — something that’s hard for a high school senior to focus on when he’s playing quarterback — and doing extra work after practice.

“Right now I’m trying to stay consistent. I come and get on the jugs machine just about every night,” Legette said during spring practice. “I’m trying to stay consistent.”

COLUMBIA -- It’s no secret Legette offers something to the Gamecocks’ offense this upcoming season; he’s a raw, athletic receiver who’s getting better by the week as he gets more comfortable at the position and in Bobo’s new offensive scheme.

Paired with senior Shi Smith, the Gamecocks are hoping to develop some sort of vertical threat in this year’s offense, something they struggled with in their 4-8 season.