CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Will it be Beamer or Napier?

The second South Carolina football coaching search this decade seems to be in its final days. As the process winds down, two names have come to the forefront: Louisiana head coach Billy Napier and Oklahoma associate head coach Shane Beamer.
The Gamecocks could name a head coach as soon as Sunday morning. At this point, it would be a shocking revelation if it’s not one those two.
Let’s take a look at the case for each.
Bill Napier
Napier, the former Clemson offensive coordinator and Furman quarterback, checks all the boxes the Gamecocks would want in a candidate and may ultimately be the safest hire Ray Tanner could make. He’s got head coaching experience (26-11 at Louisiana in two-plus seasons), SEC experience (four years on Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa) and a reputation as a fierce recruiter in a place where recruiting is often difficult.
There’s the obvious instate ties with the history at Furman and Clemson, and whose to say Napier may not even have an ax to grind with the Gamecocks biggest rival. Dabo Swinney fired Napier in the wake of the Tigers' 70-33 loss to West Virginia in the 2011 Orange Bowl.
His career trajectory seems to put him on a collision course with an SEC job, and Napier is rumored to have turned down the Mississippi State job last season in anticipation that South Carolina would open up.
It seems as if Napier is not on the sidelines in Columbia in 2021, he may be on the field in Knoxville or Auburn in 2022.
The drawbacks? Nothing major to speak of, but South Carolina has been hesitant to pursue coaches with Clemson ties in the past. Plus, the program just moved on from another notable former Saban assistant.
Shane Beamer
The son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, Shane seems to think the South Carolina job is the ideal, passing on other opportunities over the years in hopes he could return to Columbia.
In addition to his father’s sizeble legacy, Beamer has the benefit of dropping from the branches off a star-studded coaching tree, including the likes of Sylvester Croom, Phil Fulmer, Steve Spurrier, Kirby Smart, and most recently, Lincoln Riley.
Beamer served as Spurrier's recruiting coordinator and coached linebackers and special teams from 2008-10, and although he wasn’t around for the Gamecocks’ real heyday from 2011-13, many of his recruits were. His name represents a tie back to an era many USC fans pine for today.
The 43-year-old also appears to be the choice of former players, many of whom have voiced their support to Ray Tanner.
The case against him? Well, a big one of note is lack of head coaching experience. There’s an inherent risk there, one Tanner and university president Bob Caslen have to weigh into the decision. It would be a bit of an out-of-the-box hire. Elevating a career position coach to the top of a major college football program based on his recruiting prowess and love for the university proved to be a tough sell for another 40-something coach in the Upstate 12 years ago. But it worked.
Maybe the Gamecocks are ready to play a little more boldly this time. We’ll likely know very soon.
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
