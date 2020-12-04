CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Will it be Beamer or Napier?

It seems as if Napier is not on the sidelines in Columbia in 2021, he may be on the field in Knoxville or Auburn in 2022.

The drawbacks? Nothing major to speak of, but South Carolina has been hesitant to pursue coaches with Clemson ties in the past. Plus, the program just moved on from another notable former Saban assistant.

Shane Beamer

The son of legendary Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, Shane seems to think the South Carolina job is the ideal, passing on other opportunities over the years in hopes he could return to Columbia.

In addition to his father’s sizeble legacy, Beamer has the benefit of dropping from the branches off a star-studded coaching tree, including the likes of Sylvester Croom, Phil Fulmer, Steve Spurrier, Kirby Smart, and most recently, Lincoln Riley.

Beamer served as Spurrier's recruiting coordinator and coached linebackers and special teams from 2008-10, and although he wasn’t around for the Gamecocks’ real heyday from 2011-13, many of his recruits were. His name represents a tie back to an era many USC fans pine for today.

The 43-year-old also appears to be the choice of former players, many of whom have voiced their support to Ray Tanner.