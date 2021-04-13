CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'We're the ones on the field': Secondary is thin for now

The Gamecock secondary room is relatively young and light on experience with only two players having started consistently in their careers: Foster and R.J. Roderick.

They have some inexperienced returning players like Cam Smith, Dominick Hill, O’Donnell Fortune, Darius Rush and Joey Hunter while bringing in newcomers this spring in David Spaulding and Marcellas Dial.

Because of some depth issues, the Gamecocks can’t field a third-team secondary at the moment in White’s 4-2-5 defense as the coaching staff continues to evaluate what it has.

"Communication is key to make sure we’re all on the same page and executing the call and all 11 of us are doing what we’re supposed to be doing with getting guys lined up. From the naked eye, watching on first glance I thought they did a good job of that and that’s something you can see,” Beamer said.

“Then the mental and physical toughness 'cause they’re taking a lot of reps because we don’t have a lot of guys out there. It’s not like they’re getting many blows during the scrimmage. We’re trying to take care of them but they’re working hard. You’re seeing how important it is to those guys.”

South Carolina’s secondary struggled last season, allowing 256.1 yards per game and over 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

“As players you always hear the noise. That’s something you take to practice every day so you can get better day in and day out,” Foster said. “You can’t really worry about it cause they are the ones on the field. We’re the ones on the field. As long as we go out there and put in the work we’ll be good on game day.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

