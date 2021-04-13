 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'We're the ones on the field': Secondary is thin for now
editor's pick
CAROLINA FOOTBALL

Carolina secondary
KATIE DUGAN, GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

COLUMBIA -- Jaylan Foster arrived on South Carolina’s campus in 2017 and can’t remember a spring where he had this many reps in practice as a defensive back.

Because of injuries and a handful of players who haven’t arrived on campus yet, the Gamecocks’ defensive back room is sparse this spring, giving the guys who are already in Columbia plenty of chances under defensive coordinator Clayton White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray.

“You get a chance to see the things you do good and things you do bad,” Foster said. “Work on those bad things so when gameday comes, you don’t have any weaknesses.”

This spring the Gamecocks have 10 scholarship defensive backs on the roster but not all of those 10 are available on any given day because of some bang-ups and injuries.

There are also three more defensive backs set to enroll this summer: high-schooler La’Dareyen Craig and transfers Carlins Platel and Isaiah Norris.

With such a limited room, it can be hard at times to gauge the group as a whole, but this spring is giving the Gamecocks a chance to evaluate the players on the roster they have and how they could impact things this fall.

“What you can see is the guys out there the execution,” Shane Beamer said. “Can they get lined up? Can they execute the call that coach White has called? Can they execute what coach Gray’s asking of them from a technique standpoint? Can they do their job? Can they play physical?”

The Gamecock secondary room is relatively young and light on experience with only two players having started consistently in their careers: Foster and R.J. Roderick.

They have some inexperienced returning players like Cam Smith, Dominick Hill, O’Donnell Fortune, Darius Rush and Joey Hunter while bringing in newcomers this spring in David Spaulding and Marcellas Dial.

Because of some depth issues, the Gamecocks can’t field a third-team secondary at the moment in White’s 4-2-5 defense as the coaching staff continues to evaluate what it has.

"Communication is key to make sure we’re all on the same page and executing the call and all 11 of us are doing what we’re supposed to be doing with getting guys lined up. From the naked eye, watching on first glance I thought they did a good job of that and that’s something you can see,” Beamer said.

“Then the mental and physical toughness 'cause they’re taking a lot of reps because we don’t have a lot of guys out there. It’s not like they’re getting many blows during the scrimmage. We’re trying to take care of them but they’re working hard. You’re seeing how important it is to those guys.”

South Carolina’s secondary struggled last season, allowing 256.1 yards per game and over 6.3 yards per pass attempt.

“As players you always hear the noise. That’s something you take to practice every day so you can get better day in and day out,” Foster said. “You can’t really worry about it cause they are the ones on the field. We’re the ones on the field. As long as we go out there and put in the work we’ll be good on game day.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Doty still top QB

After seven practices, including the first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning, sophomore Luke Doty continues to be South Carolina football's top quarterback.

"Luke took the majority of the reps with the first team, I believe all of them, now that I think about it," South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said Saturday. "We were going to mix some of those other guys in, but situation-wise Luke was in for the majority of the reps. I thought he did a good job of just managing the offense and staying poised, trying to be a leader, showing his athleticism."

A former four-star quarterback, Doty joined the South Carolina football program in January 2020 but is going through his first full spring as the Gamecocks' projected starter. Last year, Doty spent the Gamecocks' five spring practices before the COVID shutdown working behind Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski.

Doty, who spent the first part of the season also working in at wide receiver, started the final two games of the season at quarterback after taking over at halftime of the Missouri game.

Doty and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield have emphasized Doty's footwork and mechanics this spring and that work is paying off.

Beamer mentioned a play in Friday's practice - a red-zone touchdown pass to Nick Muse - where Doty's progress was on full display.

"He's a very, very intelligent young man," Beamer said. "Understanding the offense and learning what we're asking of him to do, he's been fantastic, so that part's been awesome. The poise and the confidence and the leadership that he shows, he's been spectacular there.

"And then I think the thing that we've really been harping on and that he's really been working at is his footwork on his drops, his footwork in the pocket, his footwork when he's throwing the ball, all of those things from the ground up. He and Coach Satterfield have really put a point of emphasis on improving that and I've seen that."

Wes Mitchell, GamecockCentral.com

