CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Upset alert at Vandy for 0-2 team?

All signs point to a (probably) comfortable Gamecocks win. I’m just not so sure.

Momentum, or lack thereof, can be a curious thing. It’s really tough to get things moving back in the right direction, particularly when the topic of Muschamp’s future looms like a garnet-and-black cloud over the program. That, coupled with some inconsistent play through the first two weeks, is enough to make you wonder about the fragility of this team’s mindset.

The Gamecocks know they’ve beaten Vandy 11 years in a row, so maybe that lulls them into a false sense of security in what will be a drab atmosphere (Vanderbilt currently allows only students into its football games).

I maintain the Gamecocks have too many flaws at this point to simply roll out their shoulder pads and expect to win. A second playmaker has not yet emerged at wide receiver, the position already has too many dropped passes, special teams have been, well, especially bad and the secondary is struggling, to put it mildly.

Still, the Gamecocks should be much better on both lines of scrimmage, and that should be enough. Enough to get a win on the board, enough to drum up a little optimism heading into to the Auburn game, enough to get fans to stop talking about 1999 and going 0-10.