CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Upset alert at Vandy for 0-2 team?

Like many college football fans, I’ve read a few things, listened to some podcasts and scanned the message boards in the days following South Carolina’s 38-24 loss to No. 3 Florida.
In doing so I’ve arrived at one irrefutable fact: The Gamecocks’ clock management in the waning moments of Saturday’s game doesn’t sit well with anyone, except maybe head coach Will Muschamp. But that's another conversation for another time.
South Carolina travels to Nashville this weekend, and I am in no way insinuating the Vanderbilt will actually do the unthinkable and upset the Gamecocks, as some have already suggested. However, I want to preface that by saying something just feels off.
Maybe if the Gamecocks had played their original 2020 schedule things would look a little different. South Carolina might even be 4-0 at this point with an opening slate of Coastal, East Carolina, Missouri and Kentucky. But thanks to COVID-19 and an all-SEC slate, South Carolina is 0-2 and losers of eight straight games dating back to 2019. The Gamecocks are a team searching for some kind, any kind of positive momentum.
Statistically speaking, they should find it in Nashville. The Gamecocks are a 12-point favorite for a reason.
Yes, this IS your father’s Vanderbilt team in that the Commodores are bad, maybe one of the worst teams in the country, depending on your rankings metric of choice. Vanderbilt starts a freshman quarterback, got throttled 41-7 at home against LSU last week and has lost 11 straight to the Gamecocks.
All signs point to a (probably) comfortable Gamecocks win. I’m just not so sure.
Momentum, or lack thereof, can be a curious thing. It’s really tough to get things moving back in the right direction, particularly when the topic of Muschamp’s future looms like a garnet-and-black cloud over the program. That, coupled with some inconsistent play through the first two weeks, is enough to make you wonder about the fragility of this team’s mindset.
The Gamecocks know they’ve beaten Vandy 11 years in a row, so maybe that lulls them into a false sense of security in what will be a drab atmosphere (Vanderbilt currently allows only students into its football games).
I maintain the Gamecocks have too many flaws at this point to simply roll out their shoulder pads and expect to win. A second playmaker has not yet emerged at wide receiver, the position already has too many dropped passes, special teams have been, well, especially bad and the secondary is struggling, to put it mildly.
Still, the Gamecocks should be much better on both lines of scrimmage, and that should be enough. Enough to get a win on the board, enough to drum up a little optimism heading into to the Auburn game, enough to get fans to stop talking about 1999 and going 0-10.
But much like Muschamp’s tenure at South Carolina, it just won’t be pretty.
South Carolina 17, Vanderbilt 13
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
