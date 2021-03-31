CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Transfers like the Beamer style

Right now on the Gamecocks’ roster, there aren’t many players who were recruited to come to South Carolina by Shane Beamer and his newly assembled staff.

There are just a handful — all of whom are transfers at the moment — who heard Beamer’s South Carolina pitch over the last few months, and Wednesday they gave a little insight into what it’s like to be recruited by South Carolina now.

“Coach Beamer and them are great. The staff’s great. Coach Beamer is a really personable coach. He does care about what we do on the field but he also cares about us as people and not about what we can do for him,” Jordan Strachan said. “That was a big thing for me. There are a lot of people who don’t really care about the players as much as what we can do for them. That stood out to me.”

Since taking over in December, Beamer has landed eight transfers with seven of those already on campus.

Those were some of the first who were reached out to by Beamer and his staff in December before the spring semester started. They got to hear the staff’s pitches before really anyone else.