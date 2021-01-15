CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Torrian Gray named defensive backs coach

COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer has named Torrian Gray as the Gamecocks' defensive backs coach, it was announced today.

Gray, 46, has coached the secondary for 21 years, including 17 at the collegiate level and four in the NFL. He has developed a number of NFL defensive backs, including Brandon Flowers, Kam Chancellor, Kyle Fuller and Kendall Fuller at Virginia Tech and Teez Tabor, Marcus Maye, Quincy Wilson, Duke Dawson and C.J. Henderson at Florida.

"I've known Torrian since we played together at Virginia Tech," Beamer said. "First off, he's a great person and an elite defensive backs coach. He has college and NFL experience as both a player and as a coach. Torrian has been part of some great defensive systems at both levels. We worked together for five years at Virginia Tech when Tech was known as 'DBU' and a big reason for that was Torrian Gray. He's a great addition to our staff."

Gray has spent the past two seasons coaching the cornerbacks at the University of Florida, his second stint with the Gators. In his first year back in Gainesville in 2019, the Gators tied for ninth in the FBS with 16 interceptions on the season. Under Gray's guidance, UF was one of only two FBS teams (FAU) to feature four players with at least three interceptions each.