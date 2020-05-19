CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'This is my defense,' Ernest Jones says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBIA -- When Ernest Jones was asked this spring if he was the leader of the defense, it was hard for him to contain his smile.

He paused for a second before answering the only way that was expected.

“I was born to do this,” he said. “I enjoy it.”

Jones, after playing sparingly as a freshman, played so well entering last season he earned the starting middle linebacker spot, which in turn gave him a small leadership role in the Gamecocks’ defense.

But, with T.J. Brunson already in the starting lineup as a senior, it was hard for Jones to really take the leadership bull by the horns.

That changes this year with Brunson on to the NFL and Jones an upperclassman now.

“This is my defense,” Jones said. “I take pride in controlling things and making sure every day I’m putting my best effort first so they can follow and I can lead by example."

And the Gamecocks are going to have to rely on him and a few other starters to take control of the defense and help improve a group that’s losing a few starters this year.