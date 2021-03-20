CAROLINA FOOTBALL: 'The energy was great,' Beamer says on Day 1

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina has officially added a former player to the support staff and updated the absence of one of the Gamecocks' quarterbacks on day one of spring ball.

Head coach Shane Beamer announced the addition of Patrick DiMarco, who will be a football analyst and serve under Connor Shaw as the assistant director of football relations.

"Obviously, what he did as a player speaks for itself," Beamer said. "We told our team this: Here's a guy who was somewhat under recruited coming into Carolina, to have the career that he had here, and then to have a 10 or 11-year career in the NFL, make two Pro Bowls, play in a Super Bowl, he's got a fantastic story. He'll be a great resource for us as a staff. He'll be here to help our offense and special teams as an analyst and assist Connor Shaw and Derrick Moore in their roles. He can't coach on the field, but he will be a great resource for us."

Beamer also said quarterback Jason Brown missed practice Saturday due to an illness. Nick Barrett changed his number to 93 this spring as the Gamecocks began spring practice early Saturday morning.