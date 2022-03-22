CAROLINA FOOTBALL: TE Bell among those with injuries to hamstring

Speaking to the media Tuesday as South Carolina football kicked off Week 2 of its spring practice, head coach Shane Beamer said that do-it-all tight end Jaheim Bell is currently out with a hamstring injury.

Bell suffered the injury during last Tuesday’s first practice of the spring but Beamer says it’s a day-to-day thing that isn’t expected to linger long-term, adding that that’s the case for all of Gamecocks’ injuries at this time.

“I wouldn’t say Jaheim is necessarily out for the rest of the spring,” Beamer said. “He’s got a little bit of a hamstring right now but nobody has said to me he’s going to be done here for spring practice. He’s one of a handful of hamstrings we have right now and they’re all limited and doing different things in practice. But no, nobody that I would say that’s anything long term. Kind of day-to-day and everybody is progressing nicely and trying to get healthy.”

Earlier in the press conference, Beamer said that through four workouts, he’s pleased with where the Gamecocks are from a health standpoint.

“Knock on wood, we’ve been able to stay healthy for the most part through four practices, just some nagging things, couple of little hamstrings and stuff like that, but nothing long-term,” Beamer said. “I really like the way that they’re working and competing and eager to move forward.”

South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd said Monday that he feels the best he has since he arrived at South Carolina. The junior says he feels 100% healthy, mentally and physically, after suffering a torn ACL as a true freshman a year and a half ago.

Quarterback Luke Doty is still somewhat limited in what he’s allowed to do in practice but says he feels 100% after suffering a foot injury last season.

South Carolina returns to the practice fields on Thursday for spring football practice No. 5.

