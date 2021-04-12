 Skip to main content
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Schemes installed on both sides of ball
CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Schemes installed on both sides of ball

Carolina scrimmage

The Gamecocks held their first scrimmage of the spring under coach Shane Beamer on Saturday.

 SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS

COLUMBIA -- Both of South Carolina’s coordinators this spring spoke in their first media availabilities about how far along installation was both offensively and defensively.

Saturday Shane Beamer echoed the same sentiment, saying the Gamecocks have installed almost all of the base schematic points on both sides of the ball.

“For the most part, our base concepts of what we’re going to do are in, and the same thing defensively,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks’ first spring scrimmage. “Is there more we’re going to add as we go through spring? Yes, but we threw quite a bit at them the first four, five, six days of practice.”

The Gamecocks’ coordinators — Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White --have purposely thrown a lot in terms of installation at players through the first few practices, and the reasons for it is really two-fold.

First, it’s to see what players are good at early in spring ball to better understand what coaches can call on during games. Secondly, it is seeing how much a player can retain mentally from one practice to the next.

It’s not all the way in yet and installation will continue obviously through spring practice, but Beamer likes where things are in the process.

“We’re pretty far along. We’ve installed everything from a situational standpoint for the most part,” Beamer said after the Saturday scrimmage. “We have our base offense and defense in; we’ve installed our base third-down and short-yardage goal-line package. We have not put in the entire red zone package yet.”

They took a break from installation Saturday to scrimmage and see what players can do with the already-taught material installed by Satterfield, White and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo.

They’ll resume installation this week with meetings and two more practices before another scrimmage Saturday.

“We really didn’t put anything in today,” Beamer said. “We wanted them to just go out there and play fast. We’ve thrown a lot of offense and defense at them so far to see what we do well and don’t do well. For the most part, the bulk of it is in right now.”

The Saturday scrimmage offered a first look at at the offense and what it could do against White’s 4-2-5 defense.

Beamer said the offense was clean for the most part in terms of presnap penalties but he would like to see more explosiveness overall as spring continues.

"We didn’t have nearly enough explosive plays today in the passing game. We have to be a lot better, and that’s all of us,” Beamer said.

“That’s protection, that’s the quarterback getting the ball out, that’s running backs picking up pressure. That’s receivers running the right routes and making plays when plays present themselves. We have to be a lot better from that standpoint.”

Collyn Taylor reports for www.GamecockCentral.com, a www.Rivals.com affiliate devoted to University of South Carolina athletics.

Doty still top QB

After seven practices, including the first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning, sophomore Luke Doty continues to be South Carolina football's top quarterback.

"Luke took the majority of the reps with the first team, I believe all of them, now that I think about it," South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said Saturday. "We were going to mix some of those other guys in, but situation-wise Luke was in for the majority of the reps. I thought he did a good job of just managing the offense and staying poised, trying to be a leader, showing his athleticism."

A former four-star quarterback, Doty joined the South Carolina football program in January 2020 but is going through his first full spring as the Gamecocks' projected starter. Last year, Doty spent the Gamecocks' five spring practices before the COVID shutdown working behind Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski.

Doty, who spent the first part of the season also working in at wide receiver, started the final two games of the season at quarterback after taking over at halftime of the Missouri game.

Doty and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield have emphasized Doty's footwork and mechanics this spring and that work is paying off.

Beamer mentioned a play in Friday's practice - a red-zone touchdown pass to Nick Muse - where Doty's progress was on full display.

"He's a very, very intelligent young man," Beamer said. "Understanding the offense and learning what we're asking of him to do, he's been fantastic, so that part's been awesome. The poise and the confidence and the leadership that he shows, he's been spectacular there.

"And then I think the thing that we've really been harping on and that he's really been working at is his footwork on his drops, his footwork in the pocket, his footwork when he's throwing the ball, all of those things from the ground up. He and Coach Satterfield have really put a point of emphasis on improving that and I've seen that."

Wes Mitchell, GamecockCentral.com

