CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Schemes installed on both sides of ball

COLUMBIA -- Both of South Carolina’s coordinators this spring spoke in their first media availabilities about how far along installation was both offensively and defensively.

Saturday Shane Beamer echoed the same sentiment, saying the Gamecocks have installed almost all of the base schematic points on both sides of the ball.

“For the most part, our base concepts of what we’re going to do are in, and the same thing defensively,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks’ first spring scrimmage. “Is there more we’re going to add as we go through spring? Yes, but we threw quite a bit at them the first four, five, six days of practice.”

The Gamecocks’ coordinators — Marcus Satterfield and Clayton White --have purposely thrown a lot in terms of installation at players through the first few practices, and the reasons for it is really two-fold.

First, it’s to see what players are good at early in spring ball to better understand what coaches can call on during games. Secondly, it is seeing how much a player can retain mentally from one practice to the next.

It’s not all the way in yet and installation will continue obviously through spring practice, but Beamer likes where things are in the process.