CAROLINA FOOTBALL: RB Z-White is 'balling' this spring

COLUMBIA -- Shane Beamer still remembers his first on-field interaction with ZaQuandre White.

It was during prespring walk-throughs — towel ball, as it’s called because they can’t play with a football — and White was running through an offensive play in shorts and a T-shirt.

He was handed the towel and took off sprinting about 40 yards as if he were in full pads at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“I’m sitting there looking at him like, ‘What in the heck is he doing?’ J.J. and some of those guys on defense were like, ‘Coach, that’s him every single play. That’s just the way he is.’ I love it. I wish we had more of those guys with that energy,” Beamer said. “He’s been fantastic. He’s a physical guy that is on a mission and has a lot of confidence in himself. He’s having a nice spring.”

And since then, White’s been doing much of the same throughout spring practice as one of the standouts in a lot of different facets of the game.

Not only is he doing a good job in a crowded running back room, he’s playing a vital role on Gamecock special teams.