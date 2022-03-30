CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Rattler brings O-line into NIL deal

It appears that Spencer Rattler knows that every great quarterback should look out for his offensive line.

The South Carolina quarterback, who has one of nation’s highest NIL valuations, appears to have hooked his O-line teammates up with his latest name, image and likeness deal.

Rattler announced on Instagram Wednesday an NIL deal with Blackwood for Men, a male grooming product company, and included his entire offensive line in the photo.

“It’s about to be a long season in the trenches for the big guys upfront,” Rattler’s caption reads. “Had to get my O-Line right with some @blackwoodformen grooming products. #TakeCareOfThoseThatCareOfYou #BlackwoodForMen #SpursUp”

The details of the deal are not known but regardless of what Rattler’s teammates are getting out of it, they have to be appreciative of the effort from Rattler, who has been busy on the NIL front since transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina.

After arriving on campus in Columbia, Rattler completed a NIL deal with Jim Hudson Toyota that landed him a vehicle to drive. He’s conducted an exclusive interview sponsored by 360clean through Garnet Trust and signed a multimonth NIL content and endorsement agreement with Garnet Trust.

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer has been impressed with the way Rattler has meshed with his new teammates, something Rattler talked about last week.

“Yeah, I think you just be natural, be authentic,” Rattler said on how he’s meshed with the South Carolina quarterback room. “We all have a good time when we’re hanging out in the QB room, workouts, anything. We all lift together, so I mean it’s just like a natural feel. Like we’re all competing of course, trying to help each other, make each other better. But if I have any tips for the younger guys, I’m going to give it to them and try to help improve their game. And vice versa, if they see anything that I could work on, I’m open to anything. So we’re all very close. We all have a good time on the field.”

Rattler currently sits at number four in the latest college football NIL rankings by On3.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time. Read more about the On3 NIL valuation, per post value, and the On3 NIL 100 here.

Spencer Rattler has over 576,000 total followers on social media across Instagram, Twitter, and Tik Tok. His NIL representative, Chris Cabott, negotiated what was at the time the largest deal in professional sports history on behalf of another client – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

