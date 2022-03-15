CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Rattler 'as advertised' on spring opening day

South Carolina football kicked off its spring practice Tuesday morning for a two-hour-or-so workout with the first 30 minutes open to the media, offering plenty of opportunity for some observations on the workout.

Gamecocks transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler made his much-anticipated debut in a Carolina uniform. Below are observations on Rattler and plenty more from the first workout of the spring.

Keeping in mind that the first day of practice features helmets but no pads, it’s safe to say that Rattler was “as advertised.”

On more than one occasion, it’s been mentioned to me that the ball just “looks different” when it comes out of Rattler’s hand and that was apparent in seeing him sling it in person.

Rattler isn’t the biggest QB but the ball comes out with incredible velocity and from a quick, effortless release. He’s got a unique knack for just flicking his wrist and the ball getting to where it’s supposed to be.

Of note, Rattler took the first reps with the quarterbacks in the “on air” plays during the part of the practice that we were privy to watching.

Rattler’s ability to throw the football on the run has always been touted as a strength and even in the on-air plays he was working on getting out of the pocket and then throwing while on the move.

It was interesting to watch Rattler, even as the newbie, sort of directing traffic following a receiver running a route that was the correct route but wasn’t exactly refined in terms of the receiver being exactly where he was supposed to be. Rattler was pointing this out without being negative or demonstrative and appears to be working hard to settle into his role as a leader.

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty was dressed out and appeared to show no lingering signs of being bothered by his foot injury. In fact, Doty, now wearing the No. 9 he wore in high school, was bouncing around and jumping when moving from one station to another and appeared to be his usual high-energy self.

The staff is obviously going to be cautious with Doty and not put him in situations to possibly re-injure the foot but it was a welcome sign to see him bouncing around the way he was. I’m sure they’ll monitor him to make sure there’s no extra soreness following practice days but so far so good on the recovery front, based on what we’ve been told about his progress and based on observing him today.

In one portion of practice we were able to watch, the first team looked like this: OL (from left to right): Jaylen Nichols, Vershon Lee, Eric Douglas, Jovaughn Gwyn, Tyshawn Wannamaker; WR: Josh Vann, Dakereon Joyner, Xavier Legette; TE: Jaheim Bell; QB: Spencer Rattler.

Jakai Moore and Dylan Wonnum, who is returning from injury but was fully dressed out, were working as the backup tackles.

Juju McDowell took second-team reps in that portion at running back. Christian Beal-Smith was next up but was working with the rest of the first team.

New tight ends coach Jody Wright appears to be high energy and detail oriented. Wright was watching closely as the tight ends and receivers ran one-man routes against air and quickly hopped in with some advice for one of the receivers. He appears to be more of a teacher than a yeller but was still quick to get in there and make his point.

Tuesday morning also offered our first look at Zeb Noland, Jaylin Dickerson and DeVonte Holloman in their new roles on the staff.

Noland was highly involved with the QBs, hanging out right behind them during plays and then providing instant feedback on the result.

Dickerson was all smiles, going down the line talking to multiple players during the stretch portion and checking in on them.

Three four-star prospects were spotted at South Carolina’s practice.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian class of 2023 four-star Treyaun Webb was watching practice with what appeared to be his father.

Former Dutch Fork and current IMG class of 2023 four-star WR Devin Hyatt and his mother arrived during an early portion of practice and were quickly greeted by Justin Stepp who ran over to check in with them.

Dillon (S.C.) class of 2024 four-star OL Josiah Thompson, a mainstay on campus, was also spotted watching the practice.

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has a little bit of a Pharoh Cooper feel to him in terms of his running style. He’s got a fairly muscular build with quick feet and decisive cuts in terms of his route running. I’m looking forward to seeing him match up with defensive backs but against air he looks like a guy who is quick out of his breaks.

I can see why Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart were so quick to move Lovasea Carroll to the defensive backfield. He’s a tall, long kid who fits exactly what Muschamp looks for on that side of the ball. I didn’t get a chance to get much of a clear view of Carroll but he did appear quick, as you would expect when bouncing a play outside.

Christian Beal-Smith has the look of those shorter, thicker running backs that have a low center of gravity and are difficult for defenses to both spot and get to the ground. We didn’t get a chance to see him really run yet, but that’s how he looked from a physical standpoint.

