CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Jason Brown entering transfer portal

The impact of incoming transfer Spencer Rattler has already reached the South Carolina quarterback room.

Gamecock senior quarterback Jason Brown told his teammates Wednesday morning that he will enter the transfer portal.

"First I'd like to thank God for allowing me to be a Gamecock this past year. I want to thank coach Beamer, coach Satt and the rest o the coaching staff for taking a shot and believing in me. I want to thank my teammates for giving me some of the best moments of my life. We made memories I will cherish forever," he wrote.

"Lastly, thank you Gamecock Nation for being unbelievable every week and making em feel loved from day one. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. Thank you South Carolina. #forevertothee"

The decision is expected to be immediate, which means Brown will not play in the Gamecocks' bowl game and Zeb Noland is expected to start in his place.

Noland has completed 55.6 percent of his passes this year for 597 yards and

Brown, who came in this offseason from FCS St. Francis where he put up big numbers, started the final four games of the season and went 2-2 as a starter with wins over Florida and Auburn.

In seven total games he completed 56 percent of his passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns to six interceptions.

Brown was listed as one of 11 players who graduated this semester.

