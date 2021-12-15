 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: QB Jason Brown entering transfer portal

  • 0
South Carolina Missouri Football

South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

The impact of incoming transfer Spencer Rattler has already reached the South Carolina quarterback room.

Gamecock senior quarterback Jason Brown told his teammates Wednesday morning that he will enter the transfer portal.

"First I'd like to thank God for allowing me to be a Gamecock this past year. I want to thank coach Beamer, coach Satt and the rest o the coaching staff for taking a shot and believing in me. I want to thank my teammates for giving me some of the best moments of my life. We made memories I will cherish forever," he wrote.

"Lastly, thank you Gamecock Nation for being unbelievable every week and making em feel loved from day one. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal. Thank you South Carolina. #forevertothee"

TheTandD.com: $4.99 for the first month

The decision is expected to be immediate, which means Brown will not play in the Gamecocks' bowl game and Zeb Noland is expected to start in his place.

Noland has completed 55.6 percent of his passes this year for 597 yards and

People are also reading…

Brown, who came in this offseason from FCS St. Francis where he put up big numbers, started the final four games of the season and went 2-2 as a starter with wins over Florida and Auburn.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Ex-Sooner QB commits to Beamer

In seven total games he completed 56 percent of his passes for 721 yards and eight touchdowns to six interceptions.

Brown was listed as one of 11 players who graduated this semester.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Gamecock Holler dies

Edward "Punky" Holler, a 1963 graduate of the University of South Carolina, a three-time letter winner in football and a two-year letterman in…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News