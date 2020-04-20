CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Program helping players mentally

COLUMBIA -- When news first started trickling out about the coronavirus ending spring sports, a lot of thoughts went through a coach’s head in terms of getting players home, making sure their families are healthy and considering the big picture outlook for college sports.
Now South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp is focusing on helping his players deal with the new normal.
“I’m really concerned about the mental health of our players. You think about being on a team. It’s a brotherhood, it’s a family. You’re living with these guys at 650 Lincoln. You’re at your apartment and have three other roommates who are football players,” Muschamp said on a radio spot with Heath Cline on 107.5 FM. “Now, all of a sudden, we’re not connected anymore. We’re doing the best we can as a staff to keep our players connected.”
In a typical year, the Gamecocks would be finishing up spring practice and having a few weeks of workouts before the semester ends, still in the facility and around their teammates daily.
Now they’re scattered across the country back in their respective hometowns taking virtual classes and having position and team meetings online instead of in that new state-of-the-art operations building.
Being that kind of isolated can wear on players, which is why the Gamecocks are trying to do other things to help take their minds off of it.
Position coaches have daily meetings with players but Muschamp is meeting by position with the team every couple of weeks and the leadership group on the team is meeting with Kevin Elko, a leadership author, frequently to talk about getting through these trying times.
Connor Shaw’s Beyond Football program is also doing some fun things as well for players and Muschamp said South Carolina’s players are “pushing through it and staying positive.”
“Connor’s done a fantastic job,” Muschamp told Cline. “We have a Madden tournament online where the guys are competing just to stay connected.”
The Gamecocks are in the process of installing their offense virtually and players have other responsibilities like trying to find ways to work out and get schoolwork done with the spring semester nearing an end.
“There’s a lot we fit in their day. We stress with our guys to have a routine. Get out of bed in the morning, get up, get going and let’s try to get position meetings early in the morning if we can and set up the tutoring around the things we need to do academically to make sure our guys are prepared academically the right way,” Muschamp said. “I’m not going to get into what-ifs or what could happen here. We have to prepare as if we’re playing in the fall. We’ve really slowed the process down.”
What’s frustrating for most of his players, though, is there isn’t a visible finish line to being quarantined.
“There’s an end of a game, an end of the season, an end to spring practice and an end to the workout. Our guys don’t see the end. When you have that, there are a lot more questions than answers right now. There are a lot more questions like, ‘Coach, when is this going to end?’ they’re tired of me saying I don’t know,” Muschamp said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!