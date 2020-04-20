CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Program helping players mentally

Position coaches have daily meetings with players but Muschamp is meeting by position with the team every couple of weeks and the leadership group on the team is meeting with Kevin Elko, a leadership author, frequently to talk about getting through these trying times.

Connor Shaw’s Beyond Football program is also doing some fun things as well for players and Muschamp said South Carolina’s players are “pushing through it and staying positive.”

“Connor’s done a fantastic job,” Muschamp told Cline. “We have a Madden tournament online where the guys are competing just to stay connected.”

The Gamecocks are in the process of installing their offense virtually and players have other responsibilities like trying to find ways to work out and get schoolwork done with the spring semester nearing an end.

“There’s a lot we fit in their day. We stress with our guys to have a routine. Get out of bed in the morning, get up, get going and let’s try to get position meetings early in the morning if we can and set up the tutoring around the things we need to do academically to make sure our guys are prepared academically the right way,” Muschamp said. “I’m not going to get into what-ifs or what could happen here. We have to prepare as if we’re playing in the fall. We’ve really slowed the process down.”