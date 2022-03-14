CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Players to watch as spring drills begin

South Carolina spring football practice starts Tuesday.

It’ll be the first chance for the Gamecocks’ coaching staff to see this year’s team in action, headlined by a big incoming class of freshmen and transfers.

Here are a few to pay attention to over the next month.

Spencer Rattler

Arguably the most talked-about newcomer in a very long time at South Carolina. This spring is big for Rattler and the Gamecocks’ offense. He’s the odds-on favorite right now to start the season opener. Spring practice will be big for him to understand Marcus Satterfield’s offense and his role in it.

The former freshman of the year in 2020, Rattler comes in as the highest-rated quarterback in program history. The Gamecocks need him to be what he was in 2020 at Oklahoma.

Spring practice could go a long way in his progress in understanding the offense and his leadership role within the team.

Terrell Dawkins

From a team standpoint, the Gamecocks need a few players to step up at defensive end or the edge spot. Dawkins is a prime candidate to do that.

He had a relatively productive year in 2020 before injuries derailed last season at NC State. Spring could be big for him finding a spot in the Gamecocks’ defense.

And spring will be big for Dawkins to knock off some rust coming off those injuries and get his body back to where he wants it physically.

Antwane Wells Jr.

Simply put, South Carolina needs more playmakers at receiver and Wells can be one.

Wells left James Madison after putting up record numbers there and comes to the SEC trying to replicate some of that. The Gamecocks need someone who can make plays in the slot and Wells has the ability to do it.

Learning the playbook will be imperative this spring while also giving the coaching staff an idea of what he can do in this offense.

Christian Beal-Smith and Lovasea Carroll

With snaps up for grabs in the running back room, both of these transfers have the ability to chisel out a role.

Beal-Smith is someone who can make an impact as an older, savvier player. Carroll is making the move back to running back, where he was a top 100 player coming out of high school.

These 15 practices will be big for both to learn the scheme. But for Beal-Smith, it’s a chance to take on an integral leadership role. For Carroll, he can get his sea legs back after spending last season at defensive back.

Anthony Rose

With the news of Jaylin Dickerson retiring, the Gamecocks need to fill roles in the defensive backfield. With the departures of Jaylan Foster and Carlins Plate, a good spring could put Rose in a spot to earn some snaps.

Rose is one of the Gamecocks’ highest-rated players in the freshman class; Rose has the chance to potentially earn a rotation spot. The spring, from a mental and physical development standpoint, will be big for that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0