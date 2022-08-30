CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Opening game is test, Beamer says

Last year, South Carolina opened the season with a 46-0 win over Eastern Illinois in Shane Beamer’s first game as the Gamecocks head coach.

Beamer is preparing to enter his second season as South Carolina faces Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

“This ain’t Eastern Illinois,” Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “(Georgia State) is a really, really good football team. 17 of their 22 starters are either juniors or seniors. They beat Tennessee not long ago and had a great chance of beating Auburn last year.”

Georgia State finished 8-5 last season, including a win over Ball State in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl. They are coached by Shawn Elliott, who spent seven seasons as a South Carolina assistant and was interim head coach at the end of the 2015 season.

“Shawn is a heck of a football coach,” Beamer said. “(Georgia State) is a tough, physical football team, and they get that mentality from their coach. He’s done a great job there.”

Beamer and Elliott were both on the South Carolina staff in 2010 when the Gamecocks advanced to play in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

“2010 was a special year, to have so many great players and play for an SEC championship, there were a lot of great moments,” Beamer said. “(Shawn) remains a good friend, we still have a good relationship and I hope he does well except for Saturday.”

Another former Gamecock, Jamyest Williams will be making his return to Columbia. Williams was named to the SEC All-Freshman team as a defensive back after the 2017 season. In 2018, he played in eight games before a season-ending injury.

At Georgia State, Williams rushed for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

“It’s awesome for Jamyest to be coming back,” Beamer said. “I can remember recruiting him while at Georgia, the guy is just and really good football player. He’s a great running back with great vision, just impressive to watch.”

South Carolina released its two-deep depth chart Monday with Spencer Rattler listed as the starting quarterback. Beamer said he’s excited to see what the transfer from Oklahoma can do.

“It’s certainly different from last year, going into that first game with a grad student at quarterback and his backup was a transfer,” Beamer said. “For Spencer, it will be the first time running the offense (in a game) so there are still a lot of unknowns. The biggest thing for him is to just do his job, make plays and execute.”

Beamer said he’s seen Rattler grow as a leader during practice, and he’s done a great job of communicating with his receivers on the practice field.

Beamer said he’s made it a point of emphasis with his team to run the football and stop the run.

“Georgia State was eighth in the country last year in rushing,” Beamer said. “They are a confident team that has gone on the road in the SEC and played well. They set a school record last season for sacks and tackles for loss. They are disruptive and aggressive, we need to be prepared for a lot of different things.”

The Panthers feature 20 players from the state of South Carolina, and Beamer knows how much this game means to those players.

“We have to go play well,” Beamer said. “Georgia State is going to make some plays. It’s how we hand that adversity, seeing how we respond will be key. We’re going to play a lot of players, our main goal is to just not beat ourselves.”