CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Ole Miss feels like win or else

Not too long ago, a big night game at Williams-Brice Stadium felt like a joyous occasion for many Gamecock fans. It was anything but under the lights last Saturday as South Carolina’s lifeless 48-3 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M devolved into something that was anything but happy.
Toxicity has seemed to set in. Boos reigned down at halftime, right after the Gamecocks blew a run fit and turned a more manageable 14-0 deficit into 21-0 score that seemed insurmountable. It was, and as the student section chanted “fire Muschamp,” the embattled coach's tenure at South Carolina looks like it’s coming to an end with a whimper.
The Gamecocks are now 2-4. They’re 6-12 in their last 18 games, and three of those wins have come against the combination of Vanderbilt and Charleston Southern. Muschamp says he isn’t scared for his job, opting to tout some early success. The only problem is that rhetoric doesn’t resonate. Recounting positive strides in years 1-3 can’t sit well with fans, primarily because now it’s year 5. If anything, it gives the apparition that all of that supposed momentum has now been squandered.
No, South Carolina wasn’t supposed to beat LSU or Texas A&M. The Gamecocks were, however, supposed to compete. Instead, they were outscored 100-27, particularly indicting for a program that has recruited to a top 25 level for five years under its current regime.
The rumblings started Sunday afternoon that Muschamp might be fired immediately, an apparent reversal from the universally regarded notion that the current staff was safe because of financial restrictions stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, the sense of continuity was based on another notion -- that the Gamecocks would not be blown out in consecutive games and staring down a two or three-win season.
Players came to their coach’s defense in Tuesday’s press conference. Senior tight end Nick Muse even said he’d take a bullet for Muschamp if given the opportunity. Catching a few more passes might actually help more at this point.
There are winnable games left on the schedule, although South Carolina might only be favored in one.
Given the listless nature of the preceding two losses, a turnaround seems unlikely at this point. Any resurgence would have to start Saturday night in Oxford, where the Gamecocks are a double-digit underdog to Ole Miss and its high-octane offense.
If the Gamecocks pull out a win, it’s another referendum game next week against Missouri. A loss, particularly another as jarring in nature as the last two weeks, might be enough to facilitate a change.
Prediction: Ole Miss 41, South Carolina 27
Brantley Strickland, formerly sports editor for The Times and Democrat, now works as an economic developer for Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance. Reach him at strickland.brantley@gmail.com.
