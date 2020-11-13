CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Ole Miss feels like win or else

Not too long ago, a big night game at Williams-Brice Stadium felt like a joyous occasion for many Gamecock fans. It was anything but under the lights last Saturday as South Carolina’s lifeless 48-3 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M devolved into something that was anything but happy.

Toxicity has seemed to set in. Boos reigned down at halftime, right after the Gamecocks blew a run fit and turned a more manageable 14-0 deficit into 21-0 score that seemed insurmountable. It was, and as the student section chanted “fire Muschamp,” the embattled coach's tenure at South Carolina looks like it’s coming to an end with a whimper.

The Gamecocks are now 2-4. They’re 6-12 in their last 18 games, and three of those wins have come against the combination of Vanderbilt and Charleston Southern. Muschamp says he isn’t scared for his job, opting to tout some early success. The only problem is that rhetoric doesn’t resonate. Recounting positive strides in years 1-3 can’t sit well with fans, primarily because now it’s year 5. If anything, it gives the apparition that all of that supposed momentum has now been squandered.