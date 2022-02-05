CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Oklahoma transfer QB will wear #7 after all

New South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler will wear No. 7 after all.

A week or so after a photo leaked of Rattler’s locker with the No. 4 on it, the transfer from Oklahoma posted on Twitter this past week a photo of his locker with a “7,” the number he wore with the Sooners and in high school.

The former five-star quarterback arrived in Columbia this past Sunday to get started with his new teammates after choosing the school in December.

Why Rattler chose Carolina

“It was a spot where my family and I felt very comfortable,” Rattler told Gamecock Central in an exclusive Garnet Trust interview presented by 360clean. “We knew Coach (Shane) Beamer for the first two years he coached Oklahoma, was the tight ends coach and we built a great relationship there. And Stogner as well, he coached Stogner, and him wanting to go to South Carolina and kind of putting that in my ear influenced me as well just because you know we’ve been boys since sophomore year in high school and committed together to Oklahoma and now doing the same thing with South Carolina, so it’s kind of crazy how things turn out.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Rattler will go through spring practice at South Carolina, where he joins a quarterback room that also features Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier and Braden Davis, with freshman Tanner Bailey joining the team in the summer.

Rattler joins the program with three years of eligibility remaining, though he’ll be listed as a redshirt junior for the Gamecocks.

Rattler completed 361 of 515 passes for 4,595 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions during his time at Oklahoma. He entered the transfer portal on Nov. 29 and committed to the Gamecocks on Dec. 14.

NIL opportunities

The Phoenix, Arizona, native is ranked the No. 4 most marketable player in college football by the On3 NIL Valuation index.

The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Rattler has signed a multi-month content and endorsement agreement with the Garnet Trust.

As part of the deal, Rattler will partner with Garnet Trust on social media and will also provide exclusive content and experiences: an interview series throughout the year, a private virtual meet and greet for Garnet Trust supporters, an in-person appearance, and more.

